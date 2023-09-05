Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This month we will experience seven planets retrograding (Venus just wrapped on Monday but we still have Mercury, Pluto, Saturn, Neptune and Jupiter). With this set up, we can expect this month and the following weeks to be quite chaotic depending on the area that the planet rules. However, this is a great time to go back in time to fix, heal and re-do things that were left undone from the past. Instead of freaking out about all of these retrogrades, make it work for you. But also be mindful about making new plans, contracts or relationships during this time. And it would be a good idea to see how the various planets are currently transiting your personal astrological chart. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Cappys are the rulers of focus and self-discipline and for those of you who have big end of the year goals, you’ll need every ounce of these traits. Pace yourself though and be sure to take optimal care of your health. RED FLAG: There may be a round of layoffs this week- start job hunting now! SWEET SPOT: There are etheric deities that wish to work with you at this time to fulfill your dreams- get a psychic reading to find out who’s available to you if you’re so inclined. Book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!