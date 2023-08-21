Bossip Video

This week on the 23rd the Sun moves into Virgo and at the same time Mercury goes retrograde in the sign of Virgo. This double whammy will make many of us feel as though we are in a stop-start, push-pull frequency and not quite able to make plans the way that we want. Which is annoying because Virgo loves a good plan. The best way to work with this energy is to go back in time and fix any leftover agreements, arguments or decisions. It’s a great time to review old contracts but wait until after October 10th to sign if you can. Also this is a great time to start the house shopping process especially if you delayed it earlier but again don’t purchase until mid October. Spending time revisiting health goals and plans is wonderful during this period as well as deep cleaning clutter out of your home. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

CAPRICORN:

Working through your fears this week will not only bring luck to your side but it will also bring love into your situation or even a renewed fire with a current loved one. Note these fears can be of all varieties – the key is to not try and white knuckle your way through it- you honestly should call in professional help and a supportive network. RED FLAG: As we are in the pre-shadow of the retrograde be super mindful of all the small details when signing new contracts this week. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been feeling off a bit sign up for a massage with an aromatherapy treatment to help you get back on track. Book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

