We’re less than a month away from seeing Jonathan Majors make his debut as Kang The Conqueror variant Victor Timely in the highly anticipated second season of the hit Disney+ series Loki.

The Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star briefly appears in the new trailer that’s giving fans another glimpse into Loki’s time-traversing shenanigans in the series.

Majors appeared at a short hearing Wednesday where a judge determined that the new trial date be set on September 15.

The actor, 33, faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment stemming from an incident with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, 30, at his Chelsea apartment on March 25.

An NYPD spokesperson said in a statement that Jabbari told police she had been assaulted by Majors and “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors denied the charges and countered with a domestic violence incident report claiming the “drunk and hysterical” woman–Grace Jabbari–caused him pain and bleeding after the alleged assault, according to a copy of the report and a sworn affidavit obtained by Insider.

According to the outlet, police checked “yes” on the incident report form when they asked Majors to answer the following questions:

“Is suspect capable of killing you or children?”; “Is suspect violently and constantly jealous of you?”; and “Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past 6 months?”

At this point, it’s clear Marvel is being very careful with how Majors is being marketed in relation to Loki and upcoming Avengers films slated for 2025 and 2026 releases.

Directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice with newcomer (and Oscar-winner) Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Loki Season 2 premieres exclusively on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.