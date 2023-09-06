Bossip Video

Birdman was front and center upon B.G.’s release from prison after serving 11 years for illegal possession of a gun and obstruction of justice.

For years we’ve had false alarms claiming former Cash Money artist B.G. was due to be released from prison. Then on Monday without warning, footage surfaced of B Gizzle — real name Christopher Dorsey — finally walking out of prison back to freedom.

Hot Boy fans were elated to see that Birdman was front and center for B.G.’s release and smiling ear to ear on Instagram Live.

According to The L.A. Times B.G. and his celebrity friends were quietly working on his release since last year. Gary Payton, Birdman, and other unnamed notable people wrote in support of his sentence being commuted, but a federal judge didn’t feel compelled to honor the request citing a lack of reasoning and “new evidence.”

Despite that, the rapper who was set to be released in 2024 is a free man.

X, formerly known as Twitter, lit up upon news of the rappers’ release and Houston legend Bun B took to Instagram to share a picture with B.G. from their FaceTime call.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw0zQc_O8XD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

We’re sure more celebs will rejoice over the news of B.G.’s release and fans are hoping that he’ll reunite with Lil Wayne for a Hot Boys reunion.