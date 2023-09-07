Bossip Video

PrettyLittleLegend Naomi Campbell kicked off New York Fashion Week by announcing her PrettyLittle collab with PrettyLittleThing.

The supermodel mom of two, 53, recently announced that she designed an exclusive collection alongside rising designers, Nigeria-based Victor Anate and Jamaica-bred, New York-based Edvin Thompson.

“This collaboration is an extension of my commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers,” said Campbell via a press release.

“Within my collection, it was important to recognize and include some of the amazing talent that’s out there,” she said. “I’m very intentional about using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives from around the world,” she added.

On September 5, Campbell walked the runway at New York’s Cipriani 25 Broadway to showcase the collection that’s available in several colorways that range in price from $10-$160 with sizing ranging from 0-26.

Seen on the scene at the supermodel’s show were a number of stylish stunners who watched as models rocked the PrettyLittleThing pieces and Davido performed.

Included in that list were Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey…

a nearly naked Julia Fox…

a baby bumpin’ Vashtie…

La La…

and Winnie Harlow.

Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLitteThing collection features a tailored signature jumpsuit, bold sequin designs, outerwear, and dresses embellished with velvet and sequins.

What do YOU think about Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing collection?