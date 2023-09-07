Bossip Video

Halle Bailey cannot stop gushing about her relationship with DDG.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the singer opened up about her first public romance, revealing that her relationship with DDG is the “first time” she has ever really been in love.

“You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love,’ she explained to the publication. “But this is my first deep, deep, real love.”

She went on to talk about how her relationship with the Youtuber–who she was first romantically linked to in 2022–has helped her find inspiration while writing music.

“All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences,” Bailey revealed. “Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like: ‘whoa” in your brain.’ It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.”

Following months of rumors that they were dating, DDG confirmed his romance with The Little Mermaid star in March 2022 when he posted an Instagram tribute to Halle for her birthday. Just a few months later, in August, Essence asked Halle is she was in love with the rapper, to which the singer replied: “Yes. For sure I am.”

The couple’s relationship hasn’t come without any bumps in the road, the latest being pregnancy rumors circulating online. While Halle never addressed the speculation herself, her big sister Chloe made sure to remind fans that she does not play about Halle!

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth! Thank you. Amen, hallelujah,” she said during an Instagram Live. “Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…” In response to someone offscreen saying, “We don’t play about Halle,” Chloe added, “No. Like, what the heck? Period.”

As for Halle, she revealed to Cosmopolitan how she handles rumors about herself online, insisting that if she doesn’t like the discourse about herself, she’ll just turn her phone off.

“I just live my life the way I want to live it and turn off my phone if I don’t like what people are saying online,’ she said. “But I also do think what I’m going through as a young woman right now, it’s really good fuel for me creatively. So I focus on putting whatever life experience I’m going through in the art that I’m creating.”

