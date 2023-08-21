The internet is running wild with rumors that Halle Bailey is pregnant, but her big sis Chloe Bailey shut down the speculation with a warning.

Social media sleuths have been keeping a close eye on the angelic singer’s rocky relationship with “failed rapper” DDG. Now all eyes are on her stomach, watching for a baby bump.

Here’s Why Fans Claim Chloe Bailey Might Be Pregnant

When the sisters recently turned up at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, fans clocked that the Disney star looked different. Chloe pulled up, ready for baddie behavior in a black leather bra top and matching pants. Halle rocked an oversized collared shirt like a dress instead of her usual fun and form-fitting fits.

Conspiracy theories started flying that the baggy shirt must be hiding something.

The internet has decided that Halle Bailey may be pregnant. Here go the clips that have social media convinced. pic.twitter.com/WG49nZZK6M — Mílagro (@NiggaGirl_) August 20, 2023

“I seen that video of her at that concert. I couldn’t see it any other way. Halle is definitely pregnant, posting old pictures too!” a TikTok user wrote on the so-called receipts.

A mini Little Mermaid also seems plausible because Halle & DDG are still going strong. Despite his latest project including a diss track about dating a “famous b*tch,” the couple looked cozy on a baecation together.

Halle showed off her “Church Girl” cakes in a red swimsuit, quoting her mentor Bey in the caption: “I was born free.”

DDG also posted them coupled up poolside.

They are they cutest go and Watch there new vlog pic.twitter.com/uKr1CSM1OW — Ddg and Halle fan account (@Ddgxhalle23) August 19, 2023

When it comes to beating juicy allegations, there’s no winning with the internet. However, Chloe doesn’t play that.

