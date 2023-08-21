Bossip Video
The internet is running wild with rumors that Halle Bailey is pregnant, but her big sis Chloe Bailey shut down the speculation with a warning.

Social media sleuths have been keeping a close eye on the angelic singer’s rocky relationship with “failed rapper” DDG. Now all eyes are on her stomach, watching for a baby bump.

Here’s Why Fans Claim Chloe Bailey Might Be Pregnant

When the sisters recently turned up at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, fans clocked that the Disney star looked different. Chloe pulled up, ready for baddie behavior in a black leather bra top and matching pants. Halle rocked an oversized collared shirt like a dress instead of her usual fun and form-fitting fits.

Conspiracy theories started flying that the baggy shirt must be hiding something.

“I seen that video of her at that concert. I couldn’t see it any other way. Halle is definitely pregnant, posting old pictures too!” a TikTok user wrote on the so-called receipts.

A mini Little Mermaid also seems plausible because Halle & DDG are still going strong. Despite his latest project including a diss track about dating a “famous b*tch,” the couple looked cozy on a baecation together.

Halle showed off her “Church Girl” cakes in a red swimsuit, quoting her mentor Bey in the caption: “I was born free.”

DDG also posted them coupled up poolside.

When it comes to beating juicy allegations, there’s no winning with the internet. However, Chloe doesn’t play that.

Check out Chloe clapping back at rumors that Halle is pregnant after the flip!

Chloe, Halle, And DDG Seemingly Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors

When it comes to sisterly love, Chloe and Halle definitely keep that same protective energy as Bey and Solange. The In Pieces singer issued a warning about the Halle gossip on a recent Instagram Live.

It’s really nobody’s business whether Halle is pregnant and Chloe intends to keep it that way. She didn’t directly address the details, but swiftly shut down the conversation completely.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth! Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…” she quickly continued.

In response to someone offscreen saying, “We don’t play about Halle,” Chloe added, “No. Like, what the heck? Period.”

For once, DDG publicly sounded like he took some drama seriously. “It’s a new rumor every week,” he tweeted, seemingly denying the pregnancy also.

When it comes to juicy allegations, there’s no winning with the internet. Fans already dismissed Halle’s recent mirror selfies with a toned tummy as “old pictures” to hide her condition.

On Sunday, Halle took to Instagram with behind-the-scenes footage from rehearsal for her solo debut, “Angel.” Some thought her practicing in a sports bra and joggers shut down the pregnancy rumors for good.

Others thought she could still somehow hide the beginning of a bun in the oven while showing skin. Until Halle officially makes an announcement, Chloe already told everyone what to do. Might we suggest you don’t f*ck with her sis?

