“Failed rapper” trended after Halle Bailey’s deadbeat boyfriend DDG talked about sabotaging a “famous b*tch” on his new song, “Famous.” Twitter dragged the flopportunist trying to “ruin” Halle’s career. Stedman, take the wheel!

DDG went from riding Halle’s mermaid tail to Darius Jackson’s coattails with his own clout-chasing confessions about being his girlfriend’s biggest hater. Admitting you have a problem is the first step, which he almost does with the album title Maybe It’s Me…

DDG must have gotten jealous over all the attention Keke’s foster son was getting last week and said it was his turn. — Stormy Day (@cloudyday167) July 14, 2023

When the lead single “Famous” dropped on Friday, July 14, DDG tagged in for embarrassing exes Jonah Hill and Darius on the Summer Jam screen. As many Halle fans suspected from his shenanigans, the 25-year-old discussed lashing out over insecurity.

DDG Appears To Throw Serious Shade And Insults At Halle Bailey On “Famous”

Although Halle hyped him up as her own Prince Charming, the lyrics sound panini pressed that she kissed her The Little Mermaid love interest.

“Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f–k if that s–t for promo / I don’t wanna see this s–t no more. Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no,” DDG rapped.

In May, Halle and her Prince Eric co-star Jonah Hauer-King held hands on the red carpet at the London film premiere.

With his busy schedule of Twitch streaming and hate-tweeting, DDG’s chorus says there’s not “enough time in a day for me to chase a b*tch.”

“I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic sh*t,” like expecting an actress not to act in the role of a lifetime. “Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b*tch,” he admitted.

I’ve said it before, but something about Halle & DDG relationship reminds me of Whitney and Bobby. Obviously not the abuse/drugs, but the way everytime Whitney had a moment in her career when she was thriving, Bobby would always end up in trouble, or act up so the attention- — art gworl (@afrorckprincess) July 15, 2023

DDG’s bitter fingers turned to Twitter fingers like clockwork since Disney announced Halle’s casting as Ariel. According to “Famous,” he’ll delete the trolling Tweets fueled by feeling “defeated.”

I also no longer care about the DDG Halle thing either. She doesn’t care so what’s the point of me caring. — ChadTheeBlaqueDolezal (@ThirstyHashira) July 14, 2023

Ddg said people only want Halle cause she the girl he claim…bro who are you?? So delusional — 🥂🍾 (@hrsinnsilence) July 15, 2023

While the song questions whether the love is real, DDG’s delusions certainly are. “They just want you ’cause you got a name and because you the girl that I claim,” he curiously concluded about one of Beyoncé’s protégés.

“I been so insecure that I be thinkin’ you really be f*ckin’ n*ggas you in movies with / But on the internet, I just be coolin’ it / but in my head, a n*gga really losin’ it / Gotta be payin’ good ’cause you keep doin’ it I might just tweet somethin’ just to ruin it / I got a platform, I’m abusin’ it,” he continues on the second verse.

DDG has done so many things to sabotage Halles career, especially during the Little Mermaid release. I knew he had deep, evil intentions when he leaked that video of Halle cursing. And it’s not to say that she can’t curse or doesn’t curse, but why put that video out there.. — art gworl (@afrorckprincess) July 15, 2023

Although DDG supporters think trolling is no big deal, the recent conversations about jealous partners highlighted that abuse often starts with jealousy, lashing out, and sabotaging partners. Maliciously trying to fumble your boo’s bag counts as financial abuse.

i find it ironic that ddg got a problem with Halle’s JOB, but when he got girls all over him twerking over his face and smacking they ass it’s just art and a job right? pic.twitter.com/8fKe7UwA6l — manny✰ (@itzmannylee) July 15, 2023

So DDG can have women twerking on him in every other music video and Halle is supposed to realize that’s just for his career but HALLE KISSES ONE MAN STRICTLY FOR FILMING PURPOSES AND HE FEELS INSECURE? pic.twitter.com/c3aiNJYLkC — KNTY NEWS 📰 (@YallQunt) July 15, 2023

Halle fans also pointed out the hypocrisy of DDG’s jealousy and paranoia about a kiss while grinding on dancers and models in his music videos.

“When you shoot your movie, do these n*ggas turn you on? / When you leave the set, do y’all still text each other phone? / Just because they filmin’ it, it don’t mean that it ain’t wrong,” he continues on the second verse.

ddg end goal is to definitely ruin halle’s film career. im not even being extreme when I say he would love to isolate her from growing & reaching her potential. his reaction to tlm made that very clear to me. he had no intent on being the man behind a successful woman — val | normani is back (@westsidemanii) July 14, 2023

Well, DDG finally got the attention he wanted, even if he’s playing the villain.

Check out DDG’s reaction to trending as a “failed rapper” after the flip.