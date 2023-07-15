Bossip Video
“Failed rapper” trended after Halle Bailey’s deadbeat boyfriend DDG talked about sabotaging a “famous b*tch” on his new song, “Famous.” Twitter dragged the flopportunist trying to “ruin” Halle’s career. Stedman, take the wheel!

DDG went from riding Halle’s mermaid tail to Darius Jackson’s coattails with his own clout-chasing confessions about being his girlfriend’s biggest hater. Admitting you have a problem is the first step, which he almost does with the album title Maybe It’s Me

When the lead single “Famous” dropped on Friday, July 14, DDG tagged in for embarrassing exes Jonah Hill and Darius on the Summer Jam screen. As many Halle fans suspected from his shenanigans, the 25-year-old discussed lashing out over insecurity.

DDG Appears To Throw Serious Shade And Insults At Halle Bailey On “Famous”

Although Halle hyped him up as her own Prince Charming, the lyrics sound panini pressed that she kissed her The Little Mermaid love interest.

 “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f–k if that s–t for promo / I don’t wanna see this s–t no more. Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no,” DDG rapped.

In May, Halle and her Prince Eric co-star Jonah Hauer-King held hands on the red carpet at the London film premiere.

With his busy schedule of Twitch streaming and hate-tweeting, DDG’s chorus says there’s not “enough time in a day for me to chase a b*tch.”

“I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic sh*t,” like expecting an actress not to act in the role of a lifetime. “Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b*tch,” he admitted.

DDG’s bitter fingers turned to Twitter fingers like clockwork since Disney announced Halle’s casting as Ariel. According to “Famous,” he’ll delete the trolling Tweets fueled by feeling “defeated.”

While the song questions whether the love is real, DDG’s delusions certainly are. “They just want you ’cause you got a name and because you the girl that I claim,” he curiously concluded about one of Beyoncé’s protégés.

“I been so insecure that I be thinkin’ you really be f*ckin’ n*ggas you in movies with / But on the internet, I just be coolin’ it / but in my head, a n*gga really losin’ it / Gotta be payin’ good ’cause you keep doin’ it I might just tweet somethin’ just to ruin it / I got a platform, I’m abusin’ it,” he continues on the second verse.

Although DDG supporters think trolling is no big deal, the recent conversations about jealous partners highlighted that abuse often starts with jealousy, lashing out, and sabotaging partners. Maliciously trying to fumble your boo’s bag counts as financial abuse.

Halle fans also pointed out the hypocrisy of DDG’s jealousy and paranoia about a kiss while grinding on dancers and models in his music videos.

“When you shoot your movie, do these n*ggas turn you on? / When you leave the set, do y’all still text each other phone? / Just because they filmin’ it, it don’t mean that it ain’t wrong,” he continues on the second verse.

Well, DDG finally got the attention he wanted, even if he’s playing the villain.

Check out DDG’s reaction to trending as a “failed rapper” after the flip.

DDG Responds To The Internet Dragging Him As A “Failed Rapper”: “Just How Movies Is Just Movies, Songs Is Just Songs”

DDG addressed the social media and relationship drama on Friday night in a new vlog. While shopping for new jewelry to celebrate his latest project, he encouraged more streams amid the backlash.

“They’re calling me a ‘failed rapper.’ They’re going in on me, it’s starting back up. Listen, y’all, ‘Famous’ is just a song, ok? It’s just music y’all. Just how movies is just movies, songs is just songs. Y’all gotta relax and worry about your own stuff, man. It’s entertainment,” he explained.

Sure, Jan. It’s a little suspicious to dismiss anger about “just song” when the song is wilding about “just movies.” Whether it’s a joke or not, “Famous” didn’t quite curl over for many listeners, just like the rest of the project.

DDG went on to say his music would be better if it weren’t just a hobby compared to his YouTube career.

Hopefully, both Halle and DDG can move forward or move on to more compatible partners. Stick to the rivers and lakes that you’re used to if you can’t take the pressure “Under the Sea.”

What do you think of DDG’s new song, “Famous?” Do you think Halle Bailey will stand by her man or run as fast as she can?

