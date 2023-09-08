Bossip Video

It looks like fans don’t have to wait nearly as long to find out the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second baby as they did for their first.

The couple welcomed their second child together in August, another son, following the birth of their 1-year-old, RZA Athelston Mayers.

While Rih and Rocky haven’t publicly announced themselves as a family of four just yet, according to reports from The Blast, the couple named their son, Riot Rose Mayers. The outlet obtained the child’s birth certificate, which indicates that the baby was born on August 1, 2023 at 7:41 a.m at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

When the couple welcomed their first child, the name of the little one was kept under wraps until a year after he was born. This time, however, fans can see that the family is sticking with all “R” names a little over a month after the birth of their second son.

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky have talked about the meaning of their newborn son’s name, but it does match the name of the rapper’s latest single, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).” The track–which Rocky dropped in collaboration with Pharrell Williams–was released in July and even features multiple nods to Rihanna.

“My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic,” Rocky raps at one point, before going on to directly mention her in a second verse, saying, “Pass on a sweetie, I got me a RiRi.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their latest addition!