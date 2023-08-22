Rihanna is reportedly reveling in motherhood after the birth of her second son and could be finished expanding her family.
That’s the news that’s circulating amid confirmed reports that she and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles. As previously reported Rih Rih and Rocky’s son was born on August 3 and reportedly has a name that starts with the letter R just like his big brother, RZA Athelston Mayers.
Now there’s a rumor that the Fenty founder could be content with her family that includes her two boys and her rapper beau.
An insider told PEOPLE that “Rihanna feels her family is now complete” and “it’s something she’s always wanted.”
As previously reporter the publication previously reported that after the songstress RIH-vealed her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, she was “the happiest she has ever been” as a mom to baby RZA and felt passionate about her motherhood journey.
“She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment,” their source explained.
Rih’s possible Fenty family completion comes amid her revealing her maternity line.
On Monday just hours after Rih’s baby announcement, Savage X Fenty highlighted the mom’s new bras in a purely precious video of Rihanna breastfeeding RZA.
“We’re not crying, you’re crying #SavageXMaternity,” read the post.
Adorable! Do you think Rihanna’s finished expanding her Fenty family? Or should we just wait and see what mommy Rih does next?
