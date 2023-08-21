Bossip Video

Rihanna is a Bajan boy mom, two times over!

The Fenty billionaire secretly welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky on August 3. The news was first shared by TMZ which reports that Rih Rih, 35, and her rapper beau, 34, had their child in Los Angeles.

Details about the child’s name are unknown, but like his big brother RZA Athelston Mayers, baby Fenty reportedly has a name that starts with the letter R.

The news comes amid a previous report that the couple was happily nesting in Los Angeles, with no plans to leave the city until after their child’s birth. That apparently proved to be true, especially considering that the report was released just days before baby no. 2 was born.

“They are both as in love with each other as they are with parenthood,” reported a source to Entertainment Tonight which noted that they “are each other’s rock” through the back-to-back pregnancies.

The songstress first announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Later, while speaking about motherhood, Rihanna gushed about the “legendary” experience of having a child.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she said. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn’t matter.”

Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child on May 13, 2022.

Congrats to the happy couple!