Lil Baby’s concert at the FedEx Forum in Memphis was halted after shots went off inside the venue.

On Thursday Lil Baby rolled into the Memphis’ FedEx Forum as part of his Lil Baby & Friends tour and what should have been a great night for the city was ruined when a shot went off inside the venue.

According to News Channel 3, the FedEx forum confirmed the shot was not fired by their security or employees.

“I heard a pop,” said Clarissa Johnson, who attended the concert. “I’m not sure what happened but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, ‘get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened. It’s not so sweet tonight, though.”

Shortly after the shooting took place, footage emerged on social media of Lil Baby being rushed off stage while rapper Rylo Rodriguez stood still in disbelief.

Footage surfaced of a man being taken out of the stadium on a stretcher amid rumors it was a cousin of the late Memphis rapper Young Dolph, CEO Jizzle.

Shortly thereafter, Jizzle took to Instagram to confirm the rumors himself and shared words for the shooter via his hospital bed.