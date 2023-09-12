Bossip Video

Well, this is…something

We never expected to see Tiffany Haddish make out with Jaleel White but it happens in the Season 2 finale of hit AppleTV+ series The Afterparty.

Check out the eyebrow-raising exclusive clip below:

For those tardy to The Afterparty, the Mystery/Comedy series centers around a high school reunion afterparty that ends in a death with everyone as a suspect.

A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story culminating in the shocking truth.

In the series, Aniq (Sam Richardson) wonders why Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is writing a novel when she’s always talking about making mind movies.

The exclusive clip jumps a year ahead to Aniq and Zoë (Zoe Chao) visiting Danner on the set of X Marks the Murder–the new film she wrote based on the events of Season 1 of The Afterparty.

Starring in the film are KeKe Palmer as Danner, Gemma Chan as Zoë, Elijah Wood as Yasper, Daniel Radcliffe as Xavier, and Jaleel White in the role of Aniq who’s also Danner’s new fiancé.

“Yeah, that was something that came later because Aniq says in that scene, “Why are you writing a book when your thing is mind movies?” said executive producer Anthony King about the A-list cameos in the Season 2 finale. We had the same realization of, why is she writing a book when she does mind movies all the time? Like, wait a minute, maybe she does make a movie! And then it became about, oh, who would be fun to see in these roles? And then we started to play with trying to put it together and it was very fun to have it all come together with those people.”

The Afterparty is now streaming exclusively on AppleTV+.