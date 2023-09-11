Bossip Video

Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, clearly isn’t’ competing for “Mom of the Year” after her arrest for allegedly helping her son jump a child.

Police took Sade into custody for cruelty to children charges after she reportedly helped her eldest son squabble with a schoolmate. RadarOnline secured the documents filed by the child’s mother, Veronica Madison, against the 35-year-old.

The petition claims Sade “premeditated the act” with her son, whom she does not share with singer-songwriter Ne-Yo.

Veronica says Sade and her son traveled from their home to the bus stop in her neighborhood and allegedly hid behind bushes before attacking her son as he exited the school bus.

Onlookers and camera footage captured Sade punching the boy as her son also beat him.

In the petition, Veronica said witnesses saw Sade “kick and place my son in a chokehold prior to spraying him in the face with pepper spray. Eyewitnesses notified law enforcement, at which point [Sade] and her son fled the scene.”

The angered mother stated witnesses remained on the scene and “gave an account of what they saw to police.”

The paramedics also arrived to treat the boy for the side effects of pepper spray in his “eyes, hair and on his body.”

Veronica Madison Accused Sade Bagnerise’s Son Of Continuing To Threaten And Harass Her Child After The Attack

The drama didn’t end that day, Veronica claims. After the alleged incident, she says Sade’s son continued to verbally threaten her son on social media.

She also contends Sade’s alleged partner in crime sent messages and attempted video calls. He even allegedly threatened to “kill my son on video.”

“He’s also made threats to breach my home and inflict harm on my son, myself, my mother, repeatedly, with gunfire,” Veronica stated according to RadarOnline. “This is the 3rd altercation with my son” and Sade’s child, the concerned mom explained. “All three times [Sade’s son] has summoned my son to fight. The last two times he’s attacked him without warning. Once at school and once at the bus stop.”

Veronica claims her son has no beef with Sade’s son — leaving the courts to figure out who the true instigator is.

In the March 2023 petition, Veronica stated, “[Sade] has been arrested and is currently being held at Fulton County Jail. Charges have also been pressed against the child. Bond conditions state no contact with my family. This [restraining order petition] is being filed to further enforce the ruling.” In addition to charges of cruelty to children in the first and third degree, she was also slammed with battery charges on March 27. Upon posting a $31K bond, Sade was released on March 29. Sade told RadarOnline, “My son was getting bullied and jumped from kids at his school and I only got involved to help and protect him as any mother would. As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully committed to cooperating with the legal authorities and providing all necessary information to ensure a fair and just resolution.” She lost us with “protect him as any mother would”, and she expounded on her thoughts via a lengthy Instagram post with receipts. In them, she alleges that 16-year-old football players consistently bullied her son and showed up at her house to jump him.