It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We have a New Moon in Virgo on the 14th and the Mercury comes out of retrograde on the 15th and stations direct in Virgo as well. This makes for an amazing time for hitting some fourth quarter goals both professionally and personally. Use this energy to make lists (and check them off) start a new heath regime, completely redecorate your home or even start or extend a business idea. For those in positions of authority and/or entrepreneurs this is also an optimal time to set up your systems and hire/fire as needed. Order is the theme of this week. Let’s get it! Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

CAPRICORN:

If you’re currently being tempted to do something that you know is wrong, the energy at this time is not on your side. It appears that if you go forward with this act you’ll end up with a fate of emotional (and possibly physical/finanical) blackmail that can haunt you for the rest of your life. Think twice. RED FLAG: Honey see the message above and read it twice. SWEET SPOT: If you find that your energy has been dragging lately, do a deep cleaning of your home especially the bedroom and bring in an essential oil diffuser and add in mentholated scents to release stagnant energy. Book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

