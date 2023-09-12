Tyrese Denies Sending ‘Disrespectful’ Texts To DJ Envy’s Wife, But She Doubles Down—‘There Was Flirting & Inappropriate Compliments’

Bossip Video

Tyrese is fighting back against DJ Envy’s claims that he sent “disrespectful” texts to his wife, Gia Casey, insisting he has the receipts to clear his name. Despite that, Casey is entering the chat and confirming her husband’s accusations about the singer.

Last week, during the Fast & Furious actor’s appearance on The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy confronted him for allegedly texting his wife disrespectful things.

On Monday, Tyrese took to Instagram to refute Envy’s claims, showing fans some of the messages and proving his number wasn’t actually blocked by the radio host.

“I’ve lost a little sleep since I’ve been home about a man accusing me of disrespecting his wife, as he said,” he began in a lengthy explanation video. “Charlamagne in the background say, ‘What did he say?!’ I was wondering too — what did I say?” “So of course, the beautiful thing about the iMessage, the iCloud, gives you an opportunity to recall text messages, and I don’t see nothing in the text messages directly into Envy or directly into his wife where I disrespected him or her,” he continued. “But I literally just had to pull up some receipts and I had to go and look in my phone and say, ‘When is the last time we were actually communicating and does anything about our communication feel like I actually disrespected his wife or him?’” “Because whether I was on psych meds or not, you’re not describing me. You’re not describing me as a man. That was the most hurtful thing ever,” Tyrese said.

This explanation from Tyrese comes after DJ Envy confronted him on The Breakfast Club, saying he blocked the actor because he “didn’t respect” how he spoke to people.

“When we talk on these private chats that have nothing to do with the public, but who you were and how you speak and how you talk about the people next to you, I didn’t respect it,” Envy said during the interview. “To the point where I blocked you on my chat because I didn’t want to see Tyrese as that. That wasn’t the man that was my brother.”