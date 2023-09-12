Tyrese Denies Sending ‘Disrespectful’ Texts To DJ Envy’s Wife, But She Doubles Down—‘There Was Flirting & Inappropriate Compliments’

Tyrese is fighting back against DJ Envy’s claims that he sent “disrespectful” texts to his wife, Gia Casey, insisting he has the receipts to clear his name. Despite that, Casey is entering the chat and confirming her husband’s accusations about the singer.
Source: Getty Images / Getty Images
Last week, during the Fast & Furious actor’s appearance on The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy confronted him for allegedly texting his wife disrespectful things.
On Monday, Tyrese took to Instagram to refute Envy’s claims, showing fans some of the messages and proving his number wasn’t actually blocked by the radio host.
“I’ve lost a little sleep since I’ve been home about a man accusing me of disrespecting his wife, as he said,” he began in a lengthy explanation video. “Charlamagne in the background say, ‘What did he say?!’ I was wondering too — what did I say?”
“So of course, the beautiful thing about the iMessage, the iCloud, gives you an opportunity to recall text messages, and I don’t see nothing in the text messages directly into Envy or directly into his wife where I disrespected him or her,” he continued. “But I literally just had to pull up some receipts and I had to go and look in my phone and say, ‘When is the last time we were actually communicating and does anything about our communication feel like I actually disrespected his wife or him?’”
“Because whether I was on psych meds or not, you’re not describing me. You’re not describing me as a man. That was the most hurtful thing ever,” Tyrese said.
This explanation from Tyrese comes after DJ Envy confronted him on The Breakfast Club, saying he blocked the actor because he “didn’t respect” how he spoke to people.
“When we talk on these private chats that have nothing to do with the public, but who you were and how you speak and how you talk about the people next to you, I didn’t respect it,” Envy said during the interview. “To the point where I blocked you on my chat because I didn’t want to see Tyrese as that. That wasn’t the man that was my brother.”
Envy went on to claim that Tyrese disrespected his wife in certain messages after the latter accused the DJ of abandoning him in his time of need.
“You’re right, but I never talked to your wife in a disrespectful manner,” Envy said. “And you talked to mine in a disrespectful manner. And I never told nobody that… But as a man, some of the things that you said deserved me to box your mouth. To the point where my wife doesn’t even call you back anymore… So that was the reason I stopped talking to you and wouldn’t reach out to you anymore. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to remember my brother as that.’”
Tyrese insisted that his actions were “out of his control” at the time, hoping the people that he hurt would give him some grace and give him a second chance.
“The things I said and did, the people I rubbed the wrong way and the things that I posted, my conduct overall was literally out of my control,” he said.
Despite Tyrese’s denial, DJ Envy’s wife personally entered the chat on The Breakfast Club and confirmed that the actor made her uncomfortable with his texts.
“Well we stopped talking to Tyrese on two different occasions,” said Gia Casey on Tuesday’s episode of the radio show. “He and I became friends and we were very very cool and we spoke often but for me it got to a point where it became inappropriate and uncomfortable.
“There were times when I felt like he was extremely demanding of my time and my attention,” she added alleging that Tyrese would become angry and upset if she didn’t respond to him.
“When I started to feel uncomfortable and you [DJ Envy] started to feel uncomfortable I took a step back. There was flirting and inappropriate compliments for a woman who’s married.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.