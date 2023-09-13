Bossip Video
MTV Vmas

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/ Jason Kempin / Getty

Celebs have taken over New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the 2023 VMAs and they’re rocking intricate ensembles.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Catherine Powell / Getty

As previously reported Taylor Swift led the VMAs nominations with eight followed by SZA who received six followed by Doja CatOlivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Nicki Minaj who each received five.

 

Speaking of Nicki, the night’s host donned a baby pink Dolce and Gabanna dress on the carpet…

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

VMAs

Source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage / Getty Images for MTV

and Saweetie served Flinstones fineness in an intricate area gown.

VMAs

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

Doja Cat weaved a tangled web in a baaawdy-baring Monse dress complete with cobwebs that exposed her nude thong.

VMAs

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

She accentuated the look with spider earrings and a platinum blonde buzzcut.

VMAs

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

You like?

Black was the color of the night for Coco Jones…

VMAs

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Gilbert Flores/Variety / Getty Images for MTV

as well as a custom Brandon Blackwood rocking Megan Thee Stallion…

 

a baaaawdy baring GloRilla…

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Nacion / Getty

a Schiaparelli wearing Anitta…

VMAs

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV

and Yung Miami whose interesting bodysuit turned heads.

VMAs

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV

 

Her fellow City Girl J.T. opted for pink Mirro Palais…

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

while Chloe Bailey donned Roberto Cavalli.

 

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Also seen on the scene were Cardi B and Offset who coordinated with metallic accents and kissed on the carpet.

 

VMAs

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Naom Galai / Getty Images for MTV

Speaking of celeb couples, Ashanti repped her rekindled boo Nelly via a cute customized purse.

VMAs

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

 

Hit the flip to see what other stars stood out (for better or for worse), at the 2023 VMAs.

Sexyy Red and her signature stacks of cash made their VMAs debut.

VMAs

Source: Angela Weiss/AFP / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Angela Weiss/AFP / Getty Images for MTV

alongside a nearly nude Tinashe.

VMAs

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV

Tinashe’s look left little to the imagination and the songstress smiled while knowing that she was turning heads.

 

Not to be outdone, rapper Doechii bared her baaaawdy in a sheer DSquared 2 look.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

 

and a blonde and braided Billy Porter walked the carpet before introducing Nicki Minaj for her VMAs performance.

 

VMAs

Source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs

Source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage / Getty Images for MTV

 

 

Whew! There were definitely some bold choices made.

 

YOU tell us; whose 2023 VMAs look is your fave?

