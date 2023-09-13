Celebs have taken over New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the 2023 VMAs and they’re rocking intricate ensembles.

As previously reported Taylor Swift led the VMAs nominations with eight followed by SZA who received six followed by Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Nicki Minaj who each received five.

Speaking of Nicki, the night’s host donned a baby pink Dolce and Gabanna dress on the carpet…

and Saweetie served Flinstones fineness in an intricate area gown.

Doja Cat weaved a tangled web in a baaawdy-baring Monse dress complete with cobwebs that exposed her nude thong.

She accentuated the look with spider earrings and a platinum blonde buzzcut.

You like?

Black was the color of the night for Coco Jones…

as well as a custom Brandon Blackwood rocking Megan Thee Stallion…

a baaaawdy baring GloRilla…

a Schiaparelli wearing Anitta…

and Yung Miami whose interesting bodysuit turned heads.

Her fellow City Girl J.T. opted for pink Mirro Palais…

while Chloe Bailey donned Roberto Cavalli.

Also seen on the scene were Cardi B and Offset who coordinated with metallic accents and kissed on the carpet.

Speaking of celeb couples, Ashanti repped her rekindled boo Nelly via a cute customized purse.

Hit the flip to see what other stars stood out (for better or for worse), at the 2023 VMAs.