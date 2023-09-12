Bossip Video

Belcalis recently brought her humor to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and the “regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx” gave fans a glimpse of what it would be like if she were a real housewife.

On Sunday, Cardi B, 30, continued her promo run for her new track “Bongos” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and chatted with Andy Cohen about music and reality TV.

During a game of “Plead The Fifth” Cardi also divulged that Serena Williams” is the most famous person who slid in her DMs and admitted that she felt robbed of a Grammy for “Bodak Yellow.”

She declined however to name which famous designer initially snubbed her before asking her to wear their clothes.

While rocking an aquamarine-colored gown and Diana-Ross style hair, the rapper also told Andy Cohen that she would one day like to collaborate with Lil Kim and make an “undeniable song” with her…

and she responded to a fan who asked if she would ever return to reality TV, this time alongside her husband Offset.

“I wouldn’t mind but I kinda mind,” said Cardi about potentially being in front of the cameras again. “I feel like I would get canceled every day.”

Cardi also responded to a follow-up question from Andy Cohen about clapping back at criticism.

“Does criticism penetrate you?” asked Andy on #WWHL. “You’re such a huge superstar, I can’t imagine that it does.” “It does penetrate me, but then I get over it because it’s like, look at you—you’re a bum!” said Cardi.

In traditional Bravo fashion, she was also asked to create a housewife tagline like the ones the ladies of the Real Housewives franchises use in their intros.

“The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade!” said Cardi referencing her Las Vegas mic-tossing incident. “Open invitation, you pick the franchise and you’re in!” said Andy Cohen about the rapper becoming one of his housewives.

Could YOU see Belcalis on Bravo?

See more of Cardi B’s Watch What Happens Live appearance below.