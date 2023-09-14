Bossip Video

Yung Miami knows people weren’t feeling the high-cut couture she wore to the #VMAs and she’s issuing a defiant response.

On Tuesday, Miami attended MTV’s Video Music Awards and she showed up draped in a baaaawdy baring bodysuit.

The look was via designer Han Kjøbenhavn and was paired with oversized glasses and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

On the pink carpet of the ceremony, Miami happily shared the inspiration behind it.

“I feel like with the VMAs you know it’s just rockstar—it’s the VMAs, you gotta come different!” Miami told Extra. “You gotta funk it up a little bit, you gotta step outta your element, outta your box.”





And while Miami was clearly pleased, the Internet swooped in with opinions with many calling the fashion “unflattering.”

As criticism mounted, Miami posted a photo with a caption playing off of her “Act Up” lyrics.

“Stripes on this p***y so he call me tiggerrr!!!” wrote Miami.

She’s since responded further and she’s doubling down on liking the look.

“Maybe it gotta grow on y’all idk but I loved it 😍😍😍😍,” wrote Miami.

On Wednesday however, she admitted that the influx of comments was getting to her.

“Back to the gym I go….. damn,” she tweeted.

She’s since been flooded with comments from fans urging her to ignore the haters.

“Definitely wasn’t your body ” wrote one. “It looks good to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ definitely was the outfit Caresha.” “Don’t let them get to you,” added another.

What did YOU think about Yung Miami’s #VMAS look?

Were you feeling her get up?