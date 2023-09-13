Did you watch?

Last night’s 2023 MTV VMAs (on a Tuesday???) was another shenanigan-filled spectacle with, uh, interesting fashions, big booty “Bongos” courtesy of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie‘s pink Bedrock bone that really got the people going, all sorts of shiny fabrics (lycra?), and much more.

Hosted by Nicki Minaj (who also performed multiple times), the storied showcase of Pop Culture’s brightest stars had something for literally everybody across generations.

Bad Boy mogul Diddy made his highly-anticipated return to the VMAs stage for the first time in almost two decades with son King Combs and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie as his dancers.

P. Diddy in his Beyoncé era. SHE AINT NO DIVAAAAAA #VMAs pic.twitter.com/yc5xP8KUuj — dylan SAW BEYONCÉ 🪩 (@dylanisunique) September 13, 2023

Calling it a “dream come true,” Diddy accepted the Global Icon award from BFF Mary J. Blige and daughter Chance.

Special guest performers Keyshia Cole and Yung Miami joined him on stage for his crowd-rocking medley.

Global sensation Shakira reminded us that her hips don’t lie as the first South American recipient of MTV’s prestigious Video Vanguard Award, presented by Toyota.

Taylor Swift made history with a record-tying 9 Moon Persons and was presented with the “Best Pop” Award by surprise guests *NSYNC in their first group VMAs appearance in 10 years.

Closing out the show were Hip-Hop icons DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Lil Wayne, LL COOL J, and Nicki Minaj who celebrated 50 years of Hip-Hop with an epic finale.

What was your fave moment of the night? How did you feel about Saweetie’s dress? Do you think Beyoncé will ever attend again? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets on the flip.