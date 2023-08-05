Bossip Video

Peace up, A-Town down!

Trap titans T.I. and Jeezy brought the heat and a strong chance of snow to Atlanta’s famed Tabernacle for Amazon Music’s 50 & Forever City Sessions series celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop.

The ageless legends ran through their classic catalogs with headliner Jeezy performing a series of smashes including “Go Crazy,” “Soul Survivor,” and “Get Ya Mind Right” that shook the building during his epic set.

Special guest T.I. commanded the crowd with timeless hits, B-sides (“What’s Yo Name?” Yes!), and his signature bravado that set the tone for a legendary night in the A.

Fans were also treated to an appearance from Young Dro who’s always a great time as one of Hip-Hop’s most underrated artists.

Amazon Music’s latest star-studded series was launched to pay tribute to Hip-Hop’s monumental influence on music, culture, and society while bringing fans together to honor its undeniable legacy and champion the artists writing the next 50 years of Hip-Hop’s history.

Created by Rotation—the Hip-Hop and R&B branch of Amazon Music—in collaboration with creative agency Droga5, ’50 & Forever’ gives Hip-Hop its well-deserved flowers with curated events, livestreams, playlists, original content, and new music—spanning Amazon Music, Twitch, Audible, Prime Video, and Amp.

The buzzy series kicked off July 20 with some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names including Wale, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Clipse, and more.

Last weekend, Pusha T linked up with his brother Malice for a long-awaited Clipse reunion at Pier 17 in New York.

The biggest Bawse gave fans their money’s worthy with another momentous performance.

Leading up to the official 50th Anniversary on August 11th, journalist/producer Speedy Morman will host special “Group Thread” discussions featuring Hip-Hop luminaries discussing the history and legacy of the storied genre.

Each Tuesday, Breakthrough Live will showcase performances from next generation of Hip-Hop talent who will define the genre in the years to come.

And on Wednesdays, 50 & Forever will host special episodes of Rotation Roundtable with Morman, Nyla Symone, Gabe P, and Rob Markman before concluding with the final performance back at Pier 17 on August 10.