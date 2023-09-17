Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, as she celebrates a new milestone in her sobriety journey!

Blac Chyna is reflecting on the one-year anniversary of her sobriety. She recently took to Instagram to share her journey and testimony.

“I made up my mind on September 14, 2022, that I was done with the alcohol,” she wrote in her caption. “This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety. I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey. 💕 Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.”

She shared photos that showed her receiving flowers and a balloon from her mom, Tokyo Toni. The carousel featured a celebratory cake saying, “Congratulations on your 1 year sobriety Angela Renee White,” and a sobriety chip.

Chyna — who shares 10-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex Tyga and 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex Robert Kardashian — went on to give thanks to her support system as well as herself. She vowed to continue practicing sobriety and thanked everyone who had been a part of her journey. The mom of two added that she hopes her journey will inspire other people “struggling with any addiction.”

“I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it,” her message read. “God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone.”

Fans took to her comment section to congratulate the model on her major accomplishment. On user wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m extremely proud of you!! Keep up the great work ♾️🤞🏾.”

Another penned a sweet message saying, “Congratulations on your journey, I live a sober life I use to drink and smoke weed back in the day but after I had my son I just stopped and never went back, it’s been about 13 years now lol sober life.”

White took notice of the outpour of love and support and return to the comment section to add, “Thank you so much everyone, I appreciate the love and support. ❤️.”

Blac Chyna’s Year Of Sobriety Follows Several Physical, Financial, And Spiritual Transformations

White has had a hell of a year when it comes to self-healing and transformation. Earlier this year, she sought to change her life to be a better example for her kids. She decided to delete her OnlyFans in March, which reportedly brought in millions.

The model revealed next that she underwent butt and breast reduction surgery.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” she said at the time.

White then dedicated her life to Christ, got baptized and reverted back to her birth name. Last but not least, she removed her “demonic” tattoos, which included a goat-headed symbol known as Baphomet.

We send our congratulations to Angela White and wish her much success on her sobriety journey!

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.