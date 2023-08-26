1 of 4 ❯ ❮

Tyga is telling Blac Chyna to keep the same energy she’s had for the past decade after she sued for child support and full custody of their son. RadarOnline obtained Blac Chyna’s Petition to Determine Parental Relationship. The model requested joint custody and child support on July 22 for their 10-year-old, King Cairo. The documents did not disclose the amount of the requested child support payments. All we know is the model wants the court to consider what would be in the “best interest of the child.” In addition, the petition noted, “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.” Tyga Reacts To Blac Chyna Filing For Joint Custody & Child Support For Their Son: “Stick To Your Schedule” The 33-year-old scoffed at the socialite’s audacity and left a telling comment under The Shade Room’s post. post, “10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote, which caused Chyna to reply with a simple “lol.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) The “Taste” rapper’s response was basically Nicki Minaj’s “What? Um, chile anyways…” meme. The messy family drama didn’t end there because the always unspoken Tokyo Toni chimed in, too. See Tokyo Toni put Tyga on blast for “never paying child support” after the flip!

Blac Chyna’s Mother, Tokyo Toni, Exposes Tyga For “Never Paying Child Support” In 11 Years Tokyo Toni, Chyna’s mom and a notorious interloper, responded to Tyga’s comment. “@tyga you should be paying child support,” she typed on Instagram. “What kind of man are you? She never asked you for a dime her son. You should be ashamed of yourself.” “Tyga does not have full custody of my grandson,” Tokyo claimed. “He has never paid child support in 11 years. It’s about time this boy is growing.” Tokyo Toni concluded, “Let me put my take on this he has never pay child support and 11 years my daughter takes care of her kids. What woman today would not ask money when you can see that the man is getting money!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blac Chyna 💋 (@blacchyna) The single dad’s sentiments were the same last year when Chyna claimed she had to sell 3 of her cars to care for her children because she didn’t receive child support from Tyga or Robert Kardashian. Chyna penned, “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA”. She added, “Single no support child support”. “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me Mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” the “Rack City” rapper wrote on IG. Robert chimed in with his “Aht Aht” energy. “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.” The former exotic dancer bragged that her biggest flex was that she did not need child support in 2020. “My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support,” she said. “So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blac Chyna 💋 (@blacchyna) Amber Rose’s ex-bestie lost her case against Rob and the Kardashian clan, claiming the family conspired to sabotage her career. Chyna later went on a quest of reinvention and quit Only Fans before turning to religion. Like everything else Blac Chyna does, the internet had a lot to say about her new family court filings. Check out social media’s reactions to Blac Chyna’s baby mama drama and new child support lawsuit against Tyga after the flip!

Social Media Drags Blac Chyna’s Child Support Suit While Only Having Weekend Custody Of Her Son With Tyga Some fans call her actions reminiscent of the old Chyna and not the supposedly new and improved Angela White. Social media users also noted that Chyna’s actions may backfire. This move could anger Tyga into requesting the custody agreement remain the same while awarding him child support. One X user tweeted, “Blac Chyna actually lucky Tyga doesn’t have her on child support.” Blac Chyna actually lucky Tyga doesn’t have her on child support… — T (@_Tiffaaannniii) August 25, 2023 Some fans are confused as to why the mom of two would need financial assistance now when she raked in a reported $240 million on OnlyFans in 2021. One user asked, “Ain’t she was supposedly making all those millions a month on site?” Ain’t she was supposedly making all those millions a month on site? — Tink 🇧🇸 (@2Bottlez) August 26, 2023 Chyna’s spending habits can’t be that deplorable. Or could they? Another fan surmised Chyna’s attempt to change her public image was to gain the judge’s favor and seal a victory. “So this last year of her hoe era was whitewashing for her was just apart of her plan to suck more money out of him on a kid they’ve already coparented for the past decade? She wouldn’t have dared doing this while still doing slut walks and OnlyFans shows 10 years too late” So this last year of her hoe era was whitewashing for her was just apart of her plan to suck more money out of him on a kid they’ve already coparented for the past decade ? She wouldn’t have dared doing this while still doing slut walks and OnlyFans shows 💀🤣 10 years too late — Luiz 𖤐 (@IzanagisRegret) August 25, 2023 Hopefully, Chyna is making all of these moves for the kids’ sake and not for cash. Chyna’s filing for joint custody could be an indicator that she has turned a new leaf and taking the steps to become a better mom — starting with spending more time with King and Dream. This could mean Rob Kardashian may be getting hit with a suit next. Be sure to check back for more updates.

