Teyana Taylor is confirming that she and Iman Shumpert have quietly separated after seven years of marriage. The songstress shared the news on Instagram while denying recent reports that Iman was caught cheating.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!” wrote Taylor on Sunday, September 17. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. “

She continued and noted that she wanted to confirm their split in order to stop false narratives.

“Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all a**** out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.

The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved.”

Last week rumors surfaced that a woman was rocking Shumpert’s chain.

The woman went on to deny being involved with him and said they were working on music together as she’s an artist on his record label.

Teyana Taylor, 32, and Iman Shumpert, 33, tied the knot in 2016. They have two daughters; Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.