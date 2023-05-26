Bossip Video

Seaux FINE!

All eyes were on Harlem haute girl Teyana Taylor and professional baddie Lori Harvey who flexed their impeccably sculpted physiques at the star-studded amfAR gala during the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France.

Other notable attendees included host Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols, Gladys Knight, Odell Beckham Jr., Devin Booker, Leonardo DiCaprio, Heidi Klum, and more.

According to its site, the amfAR is “renowned for its international benefit galas which raise vital funds for research and much-needed visibility for the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

Lori turned heads in a ravishing red LaQuan Smith dress while Teyana stunned in a magnificent Monot dress that complemented her exquisite physique.

In a separate slay, Lori commanded the carpet for Asteroid City in a scintillating Pete Dundas look (styled by Elly Karamoh) from his fall ‘23 ready to wear collection.

With a series of post-retirement power moves, Teyana extended her winning streak with a role in the new-age remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

“I think we all came to the conclusion that we were going to leave the very big shoes in a glass case, and leave it beautiful and understanding that it’s not broke so we shouldn’t be trying to fix it,” said Taylor in an interview with VIBE. “…Not taking those big shoes out the case to fill them. I think what we did was customize our own pair of shoes and made it our own and we sampled a classic,” she continued. “We then added our own melodies, and our own tones, and instruments, and different things like that. We call it a remix. We remixed and sampled a classic record, and we created our very own beautiful record, and it was a love letter to the original classic.”

In the buzzy film (now streaming on Hulu), Jack Harlow stars as former hoops star Jeremy whose injuries stalled his career before he somehow teams up with once promising player Kamal (Sinqua Walls) who derailed his own future in the sport.

Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Did Teyana and Lori’s pic tell you to get up, put the chicken strip down, and hit the gym ASAP? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over Teyana and Lori’s viral slay on the flip.