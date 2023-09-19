Bossip Video

A Meagan Good, Breanna Hogan, and Dijon Talton executive-produced series is back for a second season with fresh faces and fresh drama, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look!

After an explosive debut about the misadventures of the Black millennial dating experience, À La Carte season two on ALLBLK explores who Misha (Shani Marq, Top Five), Reign (Kendall Kyndall, Social Society, Games People Play), and Shyra (Jenna Nolen, Animal Kingdom) are as friends to each other without the friend that brought them all together.

Their homegirl Mahogany is noticeably absent and her absence will serve as a catalyst for comedy and drama within this new friend dynamic. “In your mid-20s, relationships of convenience are fickle, and in L.A. especially, they are not easy to sustain,” reads an official press release. “The mistakes they make will bring them closer in some ways and push them further apart in others.”

These three friends will continue their independent and collective journey of discovering and unraveling who they are through the lens of comedy, love, sex, fire, and trial & error. Series leads Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play) and Jenna Nolen (Animal Kingdom) welcome newcomer Shani Marq (Top Five) who will assume the role of ‘Misha,’ while Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Chi), Juan Gil (The Cypher) and Xavier Avila (Breaking) return as series regulars. Not only that but the cast expands this season with social media star India Love (College Hill: Celeb Edition) and musician Alex Jacke. Joining the cast as recurring characters are Romeo Miller (Growing Up Hip Hop), Tami Roman (Truth Be Told/The Ms. Pat Show), Aspen Kennedy (Kingdom Business), Terayle Hill (Step Up: High Water), Leon Fleisher (Remember), and Tammy Rivera (Waka & Tammy) comes to spice up the season in an episode.

À La Carte On ALLBLK Season 2 Premiere Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Misha meeting Corey ahead of her meeting with Maureen.

The singer should be focused on her appointment but she’s admittedly distracted by what she sees.

“Sir, you cannot wear lingerie to work!” says Misha while ogling Corey’s grey sweatpants.

The comedian reminds her however that she should play it cool–unless of course, she’s interested in something else.

“My grey sweatpants ain’t got nothing to do with your female gaze, you can stop looking at me like a piece of meat—unless you tryna eat…” says Corey.

Clearly, there’s some flirting going on between these two.

Take an exclusive look below.

À La Carte season 2 is now streaming on ALLBLK.

Will YOU be watching???