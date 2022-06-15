Bossip Video

A Meagan Good, Breanna Hogan, and Dijon Talton executive-produced ALLBLK series is airing its season finale on Thursday, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look!

As previously reported À La Carte showcases the misadventures of the Black millennial dating experience and it’s been filled with dramedy [drama and comedy], scintillating sex scenes and all the hilarious hijinks of Mahogany and her crew.

If you tuned in this season then you’ve seen the journey of 25-year-old Mahogany (Pauline Dyer, A Stone Cold Christmas) who ﬁnally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb (Courtney Burrell, Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home), but there’s just one problem; he has a girlfriend—something she’s CLEARLY (and rightfully) not pleased about.

With the help of her friends, Misha Taylor (Jessie Woo, Wild ‘N Out), a teacher who works hard and plays even harder; Reign Moore (Kendall Kyndall, Social Society, Games People Play), a recently cut off trust-funder forced to find alternative revenue to pay the bills and Shyra Clemons (Jenna Nolen), a grad student who believes she has found the perfect man; Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

Mahogany is not the only one finding out a shocking secret however, during the finale we see that Misha’s sex-positive special friend Nicole (Kandi Burruss) has been holding out on some info.

À La Carte Finale Exclusive Clip

On the season finale of À La Carte, Misha’s shocked to learn that Nicole has a daughter. The teen comes bursting into Nicole’s sex shop and the irritated mom threatens to call her dad.

“Wait a minute, you got kids?!” asks Misha after the child leaves.

“I got a kid,” corrects Misha. “”Not kids, why? Do you want her?” “I just didn’t know you had a whole teenager out here,” says Misha. “I got a SCREAMager to be exact but…” starts Nicole. “There’s a lot of things we don’t know about each other but we can tell each other in time.”

Ooop! How would YOU react if you found out that someone you were seeing had a child that they never mentioned?

Take an exclusive look below.

The season finale of À La Carte streams tomorrow, Thursday, June 16th on ALLBLK.

