Good American has launched an inclusive capsule collection styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has partnered up with Good American to launch their latest inclusive line of denim titled Good Uniform. Styled by the iconic fashion editor, a press release reports that it’s a sleek yet minimalist approach to fall fashion. Even with the minimalist approach, the pieces are intended to not be one moment but timeless.

The collection includes knee-high boots, trousers, maxi skirts, fall coats, and of course denim.

Both Gabriella and Good American want to leave fashion a better place for women so the collaboration was a match made in heaven.

With Gabriella being the first black woman to style a Vogue cover, it’s safe to say stunning imagery and visual moments are her specialty. The campaign provided inclusivity, and representation while checking every box we’re looking for in a fall wardrobe. Good Uniform is available now on Good American’s website.

In related news, Viola Davis recently shared an image of her rocking Good Demin during a night out to see Beyoncé. It’s safe to say Good American is taking over.