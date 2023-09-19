Good American has launched an inclusive capsule collection styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.
Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has partnered up with Good American to launch their latest inclusive line of denim titled Good Uniform. Styled by the iconic fashion editor, a press release reports that it’s a sleek yet minimalist approach to fall fashion. Even with the minimalist approach, the pieces are intended to not be one moment but timeless.
The collection includes knee-high boots, trousers, maxi skirts, fall coats, and of course denim.
Both Gabriella and Good American want to leave fashion a better place for women so the collaboration was a match made in heaven.
With Gabriella being the first black woman to style a Vogue cover, it’s safe to say stunning imagery and visual moments are her specialty. The campaign provided inclusivity, and representation while checking every box we’re looking for in a fall wardrobe. Good Uniform is available now on Good American’s website.
In related news, Viola Davis recently shared an image of her rocking Good Demin during a night out to see Beyoncé. It’s safe to say Good American is taking over.
