Giddy up! Good American has launched its coastal cowgirl-inspired Summer Collection with help from an It Girl.
When it comes to denim for women, Good America, the brainchild of Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian, continues to rack up celebrity endorsements and consumer praise. The brand aims to make quality denim for everyone while remaining stylish and in season.
For their new summer collection, it’s snagged the always-stunning Lori Harvey who was styled by Zerina Akers. Set on a beautiful ranch in sunny Los Angeles, Akers along with Good American paid tribute to Harvey’s equestrian roots and lifelong passion for horses. If you weren’t aware, Lori has an extensive background in competitive horse riding, and since the collection is coastal cowgirl-inspired the brand grabbed the right person to model it.
“From must-have denim details to light washes for hot weather, each piece is tailored to embrace your every curve,” Good American captioned an IG post about the line.
Outside of denim, the brand has several other options that fit any summer need you may have. Good Swim is certainly worth a look as it’s another perfect summer pickup.
The summer denim collection modeled by Lori ranges from size XS-5XL and 00-24+. You can grab the collection right now on GoodAmerican.com but for now, check out more images from the campaign below.
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Reality Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Monique Samuels Filing For Divorce From Chris Samuels
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 2023 BET Awards
-
‘Black Dynamite’ Death Wish: Twitter Gives Michael Jai White His Flowers After Jive Turkey Tries To Fight Him At ‘The Blackening’ Screening
-
Sheer Star Power: Whose Baaawdy Baring BET Awards Look Is Your Fave?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.