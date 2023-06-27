Bossip Video

Giddy up! Good American has launched its coastal cowgirl-inspired Summer Collection with help from an It Girl.

When it comes to denim for women, Good America, the brainchild of Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian, continues to rack up celebrity endorsements and consumer praise. The brand aims to make quality denim for everyone while remaining stylish and in season.

For their new summer collection, it’s snagged the always-stunning Lori Harvey who was styled by Zerina Akers. Set on a beautiful ranch in sunny Los Angeles, Akers along with Good American paid tribute to Harvey’s equestrian roots and lifelong passion for horses. If you weren’t aware, Lori has an extensive background in competitive horse riding, and since the collection is coastal cowgirl-inspired the brand grabbed the right person to model it.

“From must-have denim details to light washes for hot weather, each piece is tailored to embrace your every curve,” Good American captioned an IG post about the line.

In another, they shared a stunning video of cowgirl Lori ooking lovely in their denim.

Outside of denim, the brand has several other options that fit any summer need you may have. Good Swim is certainly worth a look as it’s another perfect summer pickup.

The summer denim collection modeled by Lori ranges from size XS-5XL and 00-24+. You can grab the collection right now on GoodAmerican.com but for now, check out more images from the campaign below.