After slandering Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Kanye West revealed that they met and agreed to disagree—now he’s facing more backlash over yet another heated Instagram rant.

Yesterday after Kanye West slandered Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and her boots on Instagram, he instantly received backlash. That backlash from his diss of the fashion editor also coincided with the criticism he received from his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt and the rapper’s day went from bad to worse as several people called him out directly.

Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory quickly responded to the rapper’s rant and told him to keep Gabriella’s name and Virgil Abloh’s name out of his mouth as well citing a post when Kanye insinuated that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault “killed my best friend,” referring to Abloh.

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘Ye is the victim’ campaign in front [of] your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” said Emory. “Your best friend Virgil, NEGRO PLEASE.”

Emory went on to allege that Ye said that Abloh’s designs were a “disgrace to the Black community” in front of the Yeezy team.

Gigi Hadid also jumped in Kanye’s comments to defend Karefa-Johnson and called him a “bully.”

Ye’s comments even prompted Vogue to release a statement in support of the editor.

Kanye West Reveals He Met With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson & They Both Apologized Before Agreeing To Disagree

Last night Kanye revealed that he met with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for two hours at their favorite restaurant Ferdie. Ye explained that he felt that she was being used to attack his artistic expression but he realized that she was not prompted by Vogue to blast his “White Lives Matter” shirt.

The conversation was also filmed and should release soon if not today. In short, Ye said the meeting was them agreeing to disagree and connect over their individual fight for acceptance in the fashion world.

On Wednesday, Ye responded to the dogpile of backlash he faced over Karefa-Johnson.

On Instagram, he posted and asked why critics weren’t vocal and didn’t support him when he posted that he wasn’t able to see his kids. He also posed the question of why everyone only speaks out on his difference of opinion.