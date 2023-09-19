Bossip Video

Social media is asking if karma may have reared it’s ugly head for Love Is Blind Season 4 couple Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Josh Demas, who have reportedly split after a year of dating.

In an Instagram Live session shared from her account, Bonds, who is 27, confirmed the pair are no longer together having broken up a few weeks after Netflix aired the Love Is Blind: After The Altar episodes. It turns out that the third part of the After the Altar special played a major role in the couple calling it quits. Jackie told her followers that her decision to have a conversation with Monica Rodriguez, Josh’s ex-fiancé, against his wishes was the reason for the breakup between her and Demas, 31.

In footage from her live, captured by TikToker RealityAshley, Jackie opened up about her heartbreak, admitting she was “still sick about it low-key.”

“I love that man,” Bonds confessed. “I was like, ‘Damn, I had all these life plans with you, you know? And then you just don’t even care,’ and I’m like, that’s crazy, over a conversation with somebody? — It don’t matter.”

In Episode 16, as Season 4 alums gathered together for a party, Netflix audiences learned that Josh became engaged to Jackie’s bestie in the pods, Monica Rodriguez during their season however the romance wasn’t shown on camera. Rodriguez and Demas’ relationship was shortlived, and he went on to pursue Jackie after she broke her engagement off with ex-fiancé Marshall Glaze. But the conversation between Bonds and Rodriguez that aired during the After the Altar special, Jackie told Monica, who she admitted was her “best friend” and the closest person to her in the pods, that she could no longer be friends with her. Specifically Monica was accused of being “messy” and “vindictive” by Jackie for going public with the engagement, while Josh also accused Monica of being a “clout chaser.”

After the ugly confrontation with Monica, Josh followed Jackie into the street where she expressed her frustration over the situation saying, “This is drama… I can’t do this no more.” Meanwhile Josh stepped back into the bar where he complained to Chelsea about the drama. Chelsea advised Josh to be above it but it seems ultimately the drama over Monica proved to be too much for Josh and Jackie.

Josh also shared a statement about the breakup via his private Instagram account, which was also posted by RealityAshley.

In the statement, Josh explained that he and Jackie agreed that it was for the best they end the relationship. He thanked “everybody” for supporting them and added that the entire experience had been a blessing, saying, “I’m glad I got to meet an incredible person such as Jackie.”

Meanwhile, as we said originally — Twitter was declaring the split justice for Jackie’s treatment of Marshall.

Are you surprised Jackie and Josh called it quits? Do you think he’s petty for being upset she was open to a conversation with someone she considered a “best friend”? Marshall and Jackie resolved their issues in another conversation that aired during Episode 16 — so is Jackie’s heartbreak really karma for how she treated him? Or just an instance of how life be lifein’?

Love Is Blind Season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.