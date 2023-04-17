Love was on Lauryn Hill time
Social media is ABLAZE over Netflix’s disastrous Love Is Blind Live Reunion that experienced major technical difficulties before eventually airing 75-minutes late on its biggest night.
The streaming giant scrambled to keep millions of viewers updated on the delay that sparked all sorts of hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.
‘To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry,’ the streaming giant tweeted while getting dragged across the internet.
At one point, some of Netflix’s biggest competitors including Hulu kicked them while they were down with Blockbuster landing the pettiest of punches.
We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉
Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get.
After sending viewers into swoonlivion this season, the night belonged to Tiffany and Brett who didn’t get much screen time despite their popularity on the show.
If it wasn’t for Brett and Tiffany looking like Black excellence and a 800 credit score I would’ve left #LoveisBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/fk5gEABJ44
In an interview with ET, Brett revealed that he knew Tiffany was “the one” five or six days into the dating process.
“That was always a yes,” said Brett with Tiffany revealing that she moved to Portland, Oregon to be with him.
“I moved to Portland. It’s been easy just kind of picking up and settling into Portland only because I’m more of a free spirit,” she said. “Other than the closet space, we’ve been good. I’ve learned to accept his gadgets in the household, actually I’ve come to appreciate them.”
This is the most genuine and real love of the season ❤️💙 Be with someone who looks at you the way Brett looks at Tiffany 💙❤️
#LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindS4 #Brett #Tiffany #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/58DSwp7qX5
The now-infamous Love Is Blind reunion marked Netflix’s second-ever live event after Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (that actually aired on time without technical issues) on March 4.
Whether they attempt a live anything again remains to be seen but we know for certain Netflix would never let us be this late with our payments.
What was your reaction to the Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion livestream disaster? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest reactions on the flip.
Y’all don’t deserve to increase prices when the shit is raggedy like this @netflix. pic.twitter.com/hz1hv1jbP3
not yall apparently https://t.co/bEZI68mkG0
Y’all gotta blow in the cartridge!! @netflix pic.twitter.com/g9Z762dCk6
BREAKING: Netflix says to check your mail for a DVD copy of the LIVE reunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/3WRiqSTcXx
Netflix literally LET ME IN why won’t you load??? #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/Xju3D5t5sx
Me with a glass of wine getting ready for the reunion vs me 15mins into getting the same error message #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/SSjgGqufh3
.@netflix pic.twitter.com/Qb4xSa4kDH
Y’all need to hush until y’all can figure out why the show volume is 4 but the commercial volume is 22 https://t.co/t3QBnSMXhv
But if my payment was late, it’d be a problem #LOVEISBLINDreunion #Loveislate https://t.co/WIEDrSR1yo pic.twitter.com/cYfd28vwJI
@Netflix did you try unplugging it then plugging it back in
Y’all never have a problem getting y’all payment out my account tho. pic.twitter.com/VLzKOFHGdx
