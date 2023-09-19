Bossip Video

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter was released from the hospital in time for his weekly livestream and reacted to the CSU game and his injury.

Since Saturday, the sports world has been talking about the Rocky Mountain showdown between Colorado and Colorado State as the power of Deion Sanders had the entire country up til almost 3 a.m. EST watching the game. During the game, Colorado’s Travis Hunter took what many believe was a “dirty hit” which sent him to the hospital. Hunter got up after the hit and continued playing before he was stopped in the third quarter.

Yesterday, he hosted his weekly livestream with Bleacher Report and revealed it was the doctors who decided he should exit the field immediately.

“It’s football at the end of the day, stuff like that is going to happen, so I just stay humble,” said Hunter while dressed in what appears to be a giraffe onesie. “It’s football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later. Just got to get up and fight again… Good thing the doctor stopped me because, if there was no doctors there, I would still be out there playing.”

Additionally while on the live stream, he reacted to Odell Beckham Jr. wearing him on his shirt and Micah Parsons’s encouraging words that went viral.

According to Sports Illustrated, the illegal hit from CSU’s Henry Blackburn resulted in a lacerated liver and Hunter is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

You can watch Travis Hunter’s entire livestream below.