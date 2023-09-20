The internet is going NUTS Over Paulden Wallinski
Paul Wall officially entered his silver fox era with a now-viral video where he appears to have transformed into a seasoned white man named Paulden Wallinski.
Paul Wall is currently trending after going viral with his new look. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KuQo4SUCQz
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 19, 2023
In the clip, he can seen feeling silver foxy in an unexpected development that stirred up hilarious hysteria across social media.
Paul Wall coming out as White pic.twitter.com/sYwxgmfMLp
— 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) September 19, 2023
The “Drive Slow” rapper continues to capitalize off of the momentum of his standout verse on That Mexican OT‘s viral hit single “Johnny Dang.”
One time for Paul Wall pic.twitter.com/IIFh2LkFfw
— Forever Trill🇳🇬 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@mccauley318) September 20, 2023
Check out the video below:
TMZ caught up with Wall who opened up about embracing his silver fox era, and more.
“Honestly, I always had insecurities and hangups about my gray hair as a younger person. Now, I don’t mean to be ageist or any of that but once I hit 40 it just felt like being gray was more age appropriate. So, as soon as I hit 40 I swear all of my hangups and insecurities went out the window.
Now, this is a personal issue I’ve had to deal with my whole life. Once I hit 40, I was like ‘Oh yea, I’m letting them grays show!’ Letting my grays show is something that I’m proud to do–once I hit that 40, I said, ‘OK, I got this age appropriate look goin’ on.’ I’m age appropriate right now.”
With a recent performance at the Houston Texans game and social media buzz, it’s safe to say Wall’s silver fox era is off to a great start.
Are you here for Paul Wall’s silver fox era? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Paul Wall officially entering his silver fox era on the flip.
Twitter reacting to Paul Wall’s new haircut pic.twitter.com/faoQTGdurJ
— journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) September 19, 2023
PAUL WALL IS WHITE?! https://t.co/8frRGkecRv
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) September 19, 2023
Lmao Paul Wall looks like if Billy Bob Thornton took a sip out of a lean cup https://t.co/TbJ4nv1Q7K
— Brian Reas (@BrianReas22) September 19, 2023
Paul wall morphing into Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/DxIh4NM7G9
— Spreadie Gibbs (@NotSoNewlywedPC) September 19, 2023
Paul Wall's voice coming out of my English professor's body is throwing me https://t.co/0udzbYr01G
— Edward Bowser (@etbowser) September 19, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Paul Wall got the " Happily Married to a Black woman AND stunting on my balding relatives" combo pack https://t.co/SID3vjtLUV
— 🗽Sydette Cosmic Dreaded Gorgon Clydesdale🇬🇾 (@Blackamazon) September 19, 2023
paul wall looking like a sugar daddy that can definitely get some sugar.
— good girl. (@themayamonaay) September 19, 2023
People are mad Paul Wall looks like a white man and I am screaming.
— Melanie Dione (@thegates0fmel) September 19, 2023
-
