Paul Wall officially entered his silver fox era with a now-viral video where he appears to have transformed into a seasoned white man named Paulden Wallinski.

In the clip, he can seen feeling silver foxy in an unexpected development that stirred up hilarious hysteria across social media.

The “Drive Slow” rapper continues to capitalize off of the momentum of his standout verse on That Mexican OT‘s viral hit single “Johnny Dang.”

TMZ caught up with Wall who opened up about embracing his silver fox era, and more.

“Honestly, I always had insecurities and hangups about my gray hair as a younger person. Now, I don’t mean to be ageist or any of that but once I hit 40 it just felt like being gray was more age appropriate. So, as soon as I hit 40 I swear all of my hangups and insecurities went out the window. Now, this is a personal issue I’ve had to deal with my whole life. Once I hit 40, I was like ‘Oh yea, I’m letting them grays show!’ Letting my grays show is something that I’m proud to do–once I hit that 40, I said, ‘OK, I got this age appropriate look goin’ on.’ I’m age appropriate right now.”

With a recent performance at the Houston Texans game and social media buzz, it’s safe to say Wall’s silver fox era is off to a great start.

