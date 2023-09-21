Bossip Video
Rumors are swirling that Remy Ma and Papoose’s longstanding Mackie matrimony-dom is over and it’s all because of some suspicious battle rap showcase bars.

Footage from Remy Ma’s Chrome 23 Battle Rap showcase recently surfaced featuring rappers Geechi Gotti and Eazy the Block Captain, and some fans think it’s evidence of a Remy/Papoose split amid an alleged affair.

HipHopWired reports that during one point of the battle, Geechi rapped directly at Remy to allege that she cheated on Papoose with his opponent Eazy the Block Captain, and fueled a rumor that her irate husband attacked the Philly rapper.

That rumor originally surfaced back in June when an alleged witness told Star, previously of Star & Bucwild, that Papoose “knocked out” Eazy for flirting with Remy.

Remy however shut the rumors down on Twitter.

Now the rumors have been reignited based on bars from Geechi where he rapped about the alleged incident.

“Remy, you are up here supporting the victim,” rapped Geechi. “We done had six Chrome events, Papoose was at all of ’em. How come he ain’t at this one? Why we ain’t in New York, cause ya last time there ya husband punched on ’em?”

He added,

“I don’t give a f***k if you f***g this n***a, just tell him stop screwing the business. If n***s found out you was f****g the help that could really ruin your image.”

To make matters even worse, Remy and her alleged new boo both did little to silence the rumors during and after the Chrome 23 battle.

 

Take a listen to what both of them had to say on the flip.

 

During the battle, Eazy the Block Captain responded to his opponent’s bars with what fans think is a confirmation of a relationship with Remy.

 

 

“Wanna know who I’m f***g? You gay,” he rapped to Geechi Gotti. “You wanna know the details? Keep this on the DL. If you heard a n*** did something to me over a female and he ain’t dead, it’s probably because I still got the female,” he added.

Following the showcase, Remy was asked to weigh in on what went down and gave an unbothered response.

“I’m comfortable, it’s battle rap,” said Remy to 15 Minutes of Fame Radio.“I knew when I got in here…I’m used it to, it’s to be expected.

“It’s not the first time someone’s said my name,” she added.

Papoose has yet to weigh in on the alleged affair rumors, but social media has lotssssss to say.

What do YOU think about the Internet being up in arms about the Remy Ma and Papoose rumors?

