Kenneth Petty and his soon-to-be senior citizen squad tried to pull up on Offset after allegedly threatening Cardi B, but Offset says they’re too “broke” for this beef like Tasha K.

Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj have enough beef for all the summer’s end barbeques, but who would’ve guessed their husbands had next on the grill?

Kenneth Petty, Minaj’s husband and Offset, Cardi’s other half, are exchanging threatening words via social media. The beef went viral, resulting in Petty becoming a trending topic on X.

Cardi B & Offset better than me. I’d have my lawyer filing a complaint & contacting the DA by business hours on Monday. They’re millionaires with children. Damn Kenneth Petty ol loser ass predator — Nova 🌻 (@Thee_Nev) September 16, 2023

Kenneth Petty & Friends Tried To Catch Offset Outside: “Offset, Where You At?”

In the corny clip, filmed Sept. 15, the Queen on Rap’s life partner, Kenneth, stood outside with his old man friends. The cringey crew seemingly was on a stakeout for Offset. The sex offender and his affiliates called the Migos rapper out by name and emphasized their desire to run into the megastar.

Kenneth Petty like 47 gang banging lmao it’s time for jazz old nigga — BMW (@itgirIb) September 16, 2023

“Offset, where you at?” a voice behind the camera asks while filming the buildings on the block. Petty soon appears, mean-mugging the camera as the crew talks recklessly. “Don’t let these ni**as fool you. We run this city,” the trio aggressively says to the camera.

An IG user commented, “That man is in the street wit 4 other men at night calling on another man 😂😂😂😂😂 preposterous.”

Another noted he should be far removed from hood shenanigans at his big age.

“‘Always having your ears to the streets’ at the age of 40 is just crazy 😭 you have a wife and kid at home sir…”

According to one of Petty’s pals, Offset DM’d him, asking for their location. Despite allegedly sending a threatening message, the ATLien never showed.

