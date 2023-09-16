Kenneth Petty and his soon-to-be senior citizen squad tried to pull up on Offset after allegedly threatening Cardi B, but Offset says they’re too “broke” for this beef like Tasha K.
Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj have enough beef for all the summer’s end barbeques, but who would’ve guessed their husbands had next on the grill?
Kenneth Petty, Minaj’s husband and Offset, Cardi’s other half, are exchanging threatening words via social media. The beef went viral, resulting in Petty becoming a trending topic on X.
Cardi B & Offset better than me. I’d have my lawyer filing a complaint & contacting the DA by business hours on Monday. They’re millionaires with children. Damn Kenneth Petty ol loser ass predator
— Nova 🌻 (@Thee_Nev) September 16, 2023
Kenneth Petty & Friends Tried To Catch Offset Outside: “Offset, Where You At?”
In the corny clip, filmed Sept. 15, the Queen on Rap’s life partner, Kenneth, stood outside with his old man friends. The cringey crew seemingly was on a stakeout for Offset. The sex offender and his affiliates called the Migos rapper out by name and emphasized their desire to run into the megastar.
Kenneth Petty like 47 gang banging lmao it’s time for jazz old nigga
— BMW (@itgirIb) September 16, 2023
“Offset, where you at?” a voice behind the camera asks while filming the buildings on the block. Petty soon appears, mean-mugging the camera as the crew talks recklessly. “Don’t let these ni**as fool you. We run this city,” the trio aggressively says to the camera.
Kenneth: pic.twitter.com/7suiZ09g79 https://t.co/tsQpkWTXhQ
— dusty (@BRBRASTREISAND) September 16, 2023
An IG user commented, “That man is in the street wit 4 other men at night calling on another man 😂😂😂😂😂 preposterous.”
Another noted he should be far removed from hood shenanigans at his big age.
“‘Always having your ears to the streets’ at the age of 40 is just crazy 😭 you have a wife and kid at home sir…”
According to one of Petty’s pals, Offset DM’d him, asking for their location. Despite allegedly sending a threatening message, the ATLien never showed.
Check out the hilarious clips of Kenneth’s crew and social media receipts of what started the beef after the flip!
Offset Was Promoting His New Album With Kai Cenat When Kenneth Petty’s Friends Reportedly Threatened Cardi
DJ Akademiks reported the rapper was kikiing with Kai Cenat in Atlanta while Kenneth and his cohorts patiently awaited his arrival.
Nicki Minaj husband big zoo and fellow goons stake out looking for Offset. Btw Offset was too busy having dance battles in kaicenat room in Atlanta. 🤷♂️ pray for peace pic.twitter.com/4VoVMcBo48
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 16, 2023
Fans found it amusing Offset was live streaming to promote his album as he had Nicki’s man AND his mans and ‘nem pacing back and forth on a New York City block.
An X user tweeted, “Lmaoo so offset really did DM them and asked for their location and when they went looking for him offset ran to Atlanta.”
Lmaoo so offset really did DM them and asked for their location and when they went looking for him offset ran to Atlanta 😭 pic.twitter.com/tkBMVI7C4C
— She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) September 16, 2023
However, it seems that all this started with the Petty Pack threatening Cardi on IG stories. It’s not surprising Offset would respond directly after they tried her publicly.
Kenneth pettys goon posted on his story antagonizing Cardi B for no reason so offsets slid in his DM’s privately. These are grown AZZ men inserting themselves into a beef between 2 WOMEN that happened 5 years ago. This isn’t on Nicki Minaj or Cardi B it’s on these messy Azz men pic.twitter.com/sSPcUZYr1e
— 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) September 16, 2023
That same man on the left has been threatening to assault Cardi for a long time. So why wouldn’t Offset respond? It’s interesting how Kenneth is doing all of these antics fresh out off house arrest despite telling the judge “I’m a changed man”. Lol. https://t.co/eWwJmIQ83P
— Bella Goth ☀️ (@WickedNFine) September 16, 2023
One social media user commented, “So they were looking for him around the corner, and whole time he was flying above their head..: well you gotta be quicker than that!”
Another said Offset was, “laughing at a ni— that have to ask they female for a allowance.”
He technically not supposed to even be online show this to his parole officer. He’s making direct threats now talking about Funerals.
— Gladiator (@ranveerweston) September 16, 2023
Check out Offset’s hilarious response to the beef with Barbie’s Ken after the flip!
Offset Seemingly Claps Back At Kenneth Petty’s Friends, Calling Them Too “Broke” To Beef With Him
Offset seemingly responded to the gang of grandpas by posting a video laughing as he flaunted his wealth.
In the clip, he says, “I’m gettin off the jet” as he girlishly giggles, then adds, “These ni—- broke. We hoppin off Jets. Y’all ni—- standing outside.”
One social media user said the rapper was, “laughing as hard as Ciara when they asked her how’s co parenting.”
“I just know he laughed until he had a tear when he seen that video cuz I sho did,” another quipped.
Kenneth petty and his home boys on the streets on live waiting on offset: pic.twitter.com/33QSrUWEpW
— #AIZ (@plztf) September 16, 2023
After Petty and the gang’s threats, some fans showed concern for the rapper’s well-being. After all, a random argument led to the tragic murder of Takeoff at the end of 2022.
Social media users remain unsure of what started the internet threats from Petty’s friends in the first place. One could only assume all signs will lead back to their rapper wives.
I’m not allowing the barbz to gaslight people today. That man beside Kenneth petty has been threatening Cardi B for TWO YEARS. Them are skipping over that FACT. pic.twitter.com/jA43NqijU6
— TAME 💎💎💎💎 (@gawdofclapback) September 16, 2023
Tensions began to simmer in 2017 and came to a head when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper got into an altercation with Nicki the Ninja’s close friend at a Harper’s Bazaar New York Fashion Week event.
In the DM Offset allegedly sent, the “Bad And Boujee” rapper said y’all “speaking on women’s business” as if their beef stemmed from a disagreeable interaction between their wives.
Hopefully, this will be wrapped up by 6 pm today, considering that Mr. Petty has some serious rape allegations, he should be focused on fighting.
