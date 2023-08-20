Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are heading back to court for allegedly assaulting Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard suing for $742,000 after multiple jaw surgeries.

He wants the court to approve $500k for pain and suffering in addition to $221k for emotional distress and surgery expenses (amongst other costs).

“I now have five plates in my jaw, and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed,” Thomas shared.

According to Radar Online, Thomas claimed he worked as a security guard the night of Nicki Minaj’s German concert in March 2019. During the “Barbie World” singer’s performance, a fan rushed the stage. Nicki reportedly was so upset she allegedly berated a female security staff member.

Thomas stated he saw the 40-year-old entertainer yelling at his co-worker. He also said Nicki filmed the female security officer while questioning her about the mistake.

“At first, Weidenmüller advised both of the other two security personnel that they should silently listen to Minaj’s complaints, even if she was screaming obscenities and falsely accusing them of endangering her,” the lawsuit reads.

Thomas claims that he attempted to intervene before his colleague was brought to tears. Subsequently, he and Nicki dove headfirst into a heated argument that ended with the Barb throwing her shoe at him.

