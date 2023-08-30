Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Toya & Reginae and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

This clip is a good one! In the next episode of Toya & Reginae, Beedy brings her not-well-liked, sort-of-kind-of girlfriend Mel to her grandmother’s birthday and it does not go well at all. Check out the clip below:

Can you believe Mel had the nerve to go so hard against BOTH Toya and Reginae?! Whew chile, Beedy definitely could have left her at home and met up AFTER the birthday party. Would you have done anything differently if you were Mel? How about if you were Beedy? Do you think Toya and Reginae were completely in the right to say what they did?

Here’s what else to expect from this week’s episode of Toya & Reginae:

Things go way left with the family when an uninvited guest shows up at Ms. Anita’s birthday party. Reginae reveals the truth about the allegations and is heartbroken over Armon. Beedy shares a shocking update with Toya about her love life.

The brand new episode of Toya & Reginae Episode 102 – Birthday Brawl airs Thursday, September 1 at 9PM ET/8PM CT on WE tv.

Will you be watching?