Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Toya & Reginae on WeTV!
WE tv’s all-new reality series, Toya & Reginae, stars Atlanta’s most dynamic mother-daughter duo Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter. The powerful pair are no strangers to the spotlight… every tweet, comment or post they make is dissected on all the hottest blogs, but what their fans see on social media is just scratching the surface.
We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Toya & Reginae for your viewing pleasure. In it, the duo talk about how Reginae needs to stay off Twitter when she’s feeling hot. Later in the clip, Reginae talks about moving after being burglarized BUT she backs out of telling her mom she’s thinking of leaving Atlanta altogether.
Check out the clip below:
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Reginae and Armon finally reunite for a fun date. Toya throws a party for Danielle and learns Reginae has been keeping a secret. Toya tricks Ms. Anita into visiting the Doctor. Beedy moves in with Toya. Reginae is terrified after a home invasion.
We’re feeling extra generous so we thought we’d let you know you can watch a sneak peek of the new episode HERE!
A brand-new Episode of Toya & Reginae airs Thursday, September 14th at 9PM ET/8PM CT on WeTV.
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Whew, The MESS: Kandi & Todd’s Scandalous Thriller ‘The Pass’ Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Across Social Media
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
YEWNIQUE! A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour, Vol. 2
-
KJ Smith & Skyh Black Celebrate Their Love With Body Rolls, Boom Kacks & ‘Knuck If You Buck’ At EXTRAvagant Wedding, Trend Across Social Media
-
New Couple??? Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Kuffed Kim Kardashian After He Got Kozy With Khloé Kardashian
-
From Table-Flipping To FIRED! 'Love & Hip-Hop' Fires Erica Mena For Calling Spice A 'Monkey,' Internet Pink Slip Shades Her
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.