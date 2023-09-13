Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Toya & Reginae on WeTV!

WE tv’s all-new reality series, Toya & Reginae, stars Atlanta’s most dynamic mother-daughter duo Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter. The powerful pair are no strangers to the spotlight… every tweet, comment or post they make is dissected on all the hottest blogs, but what their fans see on social media is just scratching the surface.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Toya & Reginae for your viewing pleasure. In it, the duo talk about how Reginae needs to stay off Twitter when she’s feeling hot. Later in the clip, Reginae talks about moving after being burglarized BUT she backs out of telling her mom she’s thinking of leaving Atlanta altogether.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Reginae and Armon finally reunite for a fun date. Toya throws a party for Danielle and learns Reginae has been keeping a secret. Toya tricks Ms. Anita into visiting the Doctor. Beedy moves in with Toya. Reginae is terrified after a home invasion.

We’re feeling extra generous so we thought we’d let you know you can watch a sneak peek of the new episode HERE!

A brand-new Episode of Toya & Reginae airs Thursday, September 14th at 9PM ET/8PM CT on WeTV.