Jeannie Mai is reportedly reeling after Jeezy filed for divorce and wants to put her family back together, but is the “Trap Or Die” rapper interested in reconciling?

That’s the question that’s being asked amid Jeezy, 45, officially filing paperwork to end his “irretrievably broken” two-year marriage to the stylist and television personality, 44, on September 14.

Page Six now reports that Jeannie is struggling to cope with the end of her marriage and wants to work things out.

“The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit,” a source told the outlet. “She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce.”

Not only that, but Jeanie reportedly still “deeply loves her husband” and the impending divorce was not something she anticipated.

“She did not get married to get divorced,” PageSix’s insider shared. “This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down.”

The source added,

“Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit.”

Despite Jeannie wanting to reunite with the Snowman, fans are pointing out that just the day before he filed for divorce, he shared a telling Instagram post.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me. ⛄️,” he captioned a carousel of photos showcasing himself and hisMercedes-Benz.

Yikes!

This is the second marriage for Jeannie Mai, Jeezy’s first.

As previously reported The Real host split from her husband of ten years, Freddy Harteis, in 2108 due to their opposing views on having kids. The host famously said she did not want children but her ex did. Just six months after their split announcement, Harteis revealed that he was expecting a child with his new girlfriend.

Jeannie went on to welcome her daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, with Jeezy in January 2022.

Jeezy has two other children; Jadarius and Amra from previous relationships.

Are you surprised that Jeannie Mai wants to reconcile with Jeezy? Do YOU think they could work things out?