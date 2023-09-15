Another day, another divorce
It seemed like just another Friday in September until news broke that Jeezy, 45, filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai, 44, after two years of seemingly happy matrimony.
The unexpected bombshell was confirmed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution which reports that the filing was made Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court and notes that Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) is already separated from his wife.
You may recall Jeezy and the former The Real co-host making their rumored baeship IG official before their engagement a year later in 2020.
In March of 2021, the two wed in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home with Jeannie gushing over the union a few months later in an interview with ET.
“Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way,” said Mai.
“I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other. And now being married, it’s even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we’re in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”
The two have a prenuptial agreement and Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, who was born in January 2022, adds the publication.
Jeezy filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai wasn’t in my bingo card for this year. She just posted this cute video last week. pic.twitter.com/f6dGtepFzy
— KO 🇳🇬 (@kemdito) September 15, 2023
Mai was spotted on August 3 supporting her soon-to-be ex-husband at Atlanta’s Tabernacle concert venue for Prime Video’s 50 & Forever Featuring Jeezy & Special Guests.”
Prior to that, Mai was noticeably absent from Jeezy’s social media since May when he sent her a Mother’s Day message.
Naturally, social media exploded with reactions to the divorce filing and dug up Jeannie’s now-infamous “dark on the side” clip that we’re still not 100% sure Jeezy saw before marrying her.
Jeannie Mai said "For me dark meat on the side, White keeps me mean & lean" Jeezy should’ve ran
— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) September 15, 2023
What are your thoughts on Jeezy filing for divorce? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria on the flip.
Thought y’all said Jeezy and Jeannie was gonna be together Pho life… https://t.co/xMuiQYmIA8 pic.twitter.com/TO6W7hN9dP
— journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) September 15, 2023
Yikes! https://t.co/p85CgkvDPm pic.twitter.com/XwQc8HiB9d
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) September 15, 2023
Well, I guess her “dark meat” really is about to be on the side https://t.co/P7ew28UZyD pic.twitter.com/jx9tlQbuYp
— c (@styIysh) September 15, 2023
I knew Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins wouldn’t last, but you gotta let Saigons be Saigons.
— ✨ (@pholanthropist) September 15, 2023
Nobody:
Jeezy: pic.twitter.com/SZNIVD3nFr
— Line Cook Legend (@OGElmoCooks) September 15, 2023
Jeezy a Seoul survivor
— Booby Shmurda aka Big Auntie 💅🏽 (@HarlemBKChina) September 15, 2023
Continue Slideshow
thinking of them today. jeezy & jeannie had big shoes to fill 💔 pic.twitter.com/EvUxpdkTKI
— loverboy (@kyorkyle) September 15, 2023
Jeezy and Jeanie Mae getting a divorce….. I wonder who was in the Wong
— Lions 2024 Champs (@leek_uncle) September 15, 2023
Crazy Rich Jeezy. pic.twitter.com/5N95zx4Wq5
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) September 15, 2023
Jeezy told that lady…😂 pic.twitter.com/RUbpqi8bJl
— El Maestro (@PittsfallII) September 15, 2023
I think the momma was getting on his nerves lmao pic.twitter.com/aJ8B5FtD9z
— Lo (@solodeauxleaux) September 15, 2023
