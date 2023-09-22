It looks like Blac Chyna is doing everything she can to start seeing her kids more.
According to reports from RadarOnline, the model served Tyga’s mom with legal papers as she battles with her ex over custody of their son, King Cairo.
The mother of two hired a process server to track down the rapper at his home in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.
The server made his way to the West Hollywood residence on September 1, telling the court that he handed Tyga’s mother, Pasionaye Nguyen, the paperwork at 7:03 PM. This will allow Blac Chyna’s custody case against Tyga to move forward in court as the “Taste” hitmaker is now forced to respond to her petition.
This latest development in the former couple’s custody battle comes after Chyna filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 24. At the time, she asked the court to award her joint custody of their 10-year-old son. She also asked that, “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”
The petition is also the first step in Chyna potentially being awarded a child support judgment from her ex who, after finding out about the case, took to social media to give his thoughts.
“10 years later… nah,” he wrote before adding, “Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”
