DDG flexed treating his “rich girlfriend” Halle Bailey until her six-figure shopping spree left him stressed: “It’s nowhere for me to run.”
It’s hard to tell if the YouTuber was trolling once again or truly trying to impress his R&B bae. Or maybe he had something to prove to all the haters who made “failed rapper” trend when he dropped his last music project. Although we’ve seen the comedic creator “shenan” before, and shopping spree looks like another shenanigan, big sis Chloe “loves” their relationship.”
DDG started the day casually with a trip to Starbucks before surprising Halle with a shopping spree. Of course, Beyoncé’s protégé has some pretty expensive tastes. Halle skipped right over designer bags and clothes, going straight for the jewelry store to start.
The social media star captured their luxurious outing on Snapchat. In the captions, DDG channeled his inner Julis from Everybody Hates Chris as Halle quickly ran up the tab.
“That looks expensive. I almost passed out when she said the price of the necklace,” he wrote about the $200,000 chain.
They moved on to a lavish home goods store where the $500 teacups made him want to “abort the mission.” After looking for some clothes, Halle hilariously hit up yet another jewelry store.
“They’re taking us to the back, man. How do I say we should go somewhere else, bro?” he asked his followers as they headed to a private shopping room.
What tapped out first, DDG or his bank account? He jokingly called his credit card company to report it stolen and told them to freeze his account.
“Any purchases that go through is fraud, ” he said.
Check out Entertainment Tonight’s compilation of DDG’s shopping spree on Snapchat below.
Everyone has an opinion on Halle and DDG’s relationship, but big sis Chloe approves so far.
See what Chloe said about DDG & Halle “behind the scenes” and giving him “the talk” after the flip!
Chloe Bailey Gives DDG & Halle Bailey Her Blessing: “I F*ck With Darryl”
When it comes to protecting Halle Bailey, her sister doesn’t play. The “Have Mercy” singer weighed in on all the talk about her relationship with DDG. She’s probably keeping the closest eye on the Disney star’s Prince Charming, and she gives them her blessing.
In a recent Instagram Live, Chloe defended their relationship. She clapped back at outspoken critics, reminding them that they “don’t see behind the scenes” like she does.
“And let me tell you something, I am just so happy. Halle and Darryl are so happy. He’s been so sweet and everything. I f*ck with them, I f*ck with them I don’t care what nobody says. Y’all don’t see like behind the scenes, like I love them. I really do,” Chloe told her followers.
The Swarm actress recently revealed that before she gave DDG her approval, she gave him “the talk” about Chloe.
when the big sis duties are calling 😅 @chloebailey talked about giving halle's bae DDG 'the talk' – lock in on @globalplayer now 🎧 pic.twitter.com/YIYdVCFNmS
— Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) September 21, 2023
“I have given all my sisters boyfriends the talk. I mean, I’m a big sis, she’s my little baby. I’m always protective,” Chloe told Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie.
“But he makes her happy. And she’s happy. So that’s all that matters to me.”
The “Angel” singer looked very happy with her boo on her arm at Gucci Ancora and the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show for Milan Fashion Week. As long as Halle’s unbothered bliss continues, keyboard critics won’t change her mind anytime soon.
What do you think about DDG’s shopping spree videos with Halle Bailey?
