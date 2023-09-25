Trigger warning: discussions of suicidal ideation

Kerry Washington is opening up about the darkest times in her life and making some shocking revelations.

During a special that aired on Sunday, Washington revealed to Robin Roberts that she contemplated suicide amid “a toxic cycle of self-abuse that utilized the tools of starvation, binge eating, body obsession, and compulsive exercise.”

In one clip from the interview posted to Twitter, the actress admitted that she was in a state where she was “trying to destroy” herself.

“I could feel how the abuse was a way to really hurt myself, as if I didn’t want to be here,” Washington explained. “It scared me that I could not want to be here because I was in so much pain.”

When Roberts asked whether the Golden Globe nominee had considered suicide during that dark time, Washington replied, “Yeah, yeah.”

“The behavior was tiny little acts of trying to destroy myself,” she explained.

.@kerrywashington opens up to @RobinRoberts about how she says her relationship with food and her body once became a toxic cycle of self-abuse: "I could not control it." "Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water" airs Sunday 10/9c on @ABC. https://t.co/bnnOTFBDMf pic.twitter.com/z0CxOXBqKd — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2023

The Scandal alum went on to say that even though she was able to remain “so high-functioning” in other aspects of her life, “the food took [her] out” with “body dysmorphia” and “body hatred … beyond [her] control.”

“It really led me to feeling like, ‘I need help for somebody, or something, bigger than me because I’m in trouble, and I don’t know how to live with this,'” Washington explained.

Luckily, the Little Fires Everywhere actress said she currently has a “different” relationship with food and no longer experiences “suicidal ideation.”

“The bottom has gotten a lot higher where just a little discomfort with it is enough for me to know this is a way to check myself,” she said. “But it definitely looks a lot healthier. It’s a lot easier. It’s a lot saner than it used to be.”

This news comes amid the actress discussing discovering that her father is not her biological dad.