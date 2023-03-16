Have you been watching Kerry Washington’s phenomenal new Hulu dramedy UnPrisoned?
We have and honestly, it’s one of our favorite shows on TV right now!
BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden interviewed UnPrisoned star Marque Richardson about what it was like filming sex scenes with Kerry Washington.
Laughing somewhat bashfully, Richardson replied, “Horrible.”
He went on to elaborate, “Sex scenes just are not fun for me and I already had enough with this show to think about — it’s Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. I’m just glad I was able to keep my job. If I thought about what was actually happening, I’d freak the *bloop* out so to answer your question – professional.”
Richardson plays a criminal justice social caseworker who meets Washington’s character, a relationship therapist named Paige, when he helps her dad Edwin (played by Delroy Lindo) begin his transition back into normal life after being released from jail. As you can probably guess from the sex scenes question, Richardson’s character Mal ultimately ends up getting pretty close to the entire family.
“His attachment style is secure,” Richardson joked. “He was somebody I wanted to be when I took this role. It was either that or Only Fans!”
Hilarious! As you can probably guess from this interview, UnPrisoned is REALLY funny but it also addresses some very real social issues.
Check out our full interview with Marque below.
All eight episodes of UnPrisoned are currently streaming on Hulu now!
