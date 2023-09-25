Bossip Video

The Montgomery Brawl was an instant hall-of-fame moment for social media but for those involved, it was a very dark day.

The man at the center of the melanated melee, dock worker Dameion Pickett, sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to break his silence on what happened that day and his reflections on the incident now that some time has passed.

Via ABCNews:

“This man just put his hand on me. I was, like … it’s my job, but I’m still defending myself at the same time. So when he touched me, I was, like, ‘It’s on,'” Pickett said.

He went on to explain his “shock” at how quickly things got out of hand.

Roshein “RahRah” Carlton, one of Pickett’s friends and co-worker, says that the white men began cursing and using racial slurs toward him when he tried to aid in defense.

Pickett said that “some nasty words” were directed at him when he got attacked, while Carlton claimed that he heard “a lot of racial slurs” being used during the incident.

Four aggressively aggrieved Anglo-Saxons have been charged with the attack.

Richard Roberts was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, court records show. Meanwhile, Allen Todd, Zachary Shipman and Mary Todd were all charged with assault in the third degree. All have pleaded not guilty.

We can’t wait to see them all sentenced to time in prison.