A “silenced” Erica Mena thinks she’s being used as a scapegoat for a roundtable about racism featuring the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast. “If I’m being used to set an example why was I not a part of this “round table ” discussion?” asked the reality star.

As previously reported Mena, 35, was booted from the show after an episode aired where she called her cast mate Spice a “blue monkey” and made monkey sounds to emphasize her point.

Now MTV is preparing to air a special titled “Love & Hip Hop: Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth” after tonight’s #LHHATL season finale and Mena will not be part of it.

An official show description notes that it’s a roundtable discussion that features international colorism expert Dr. Sarah L. Webb, founder and owner of Colorism Healing, a “leader in raising awareness, shifting attitudes, and taking action”, “leading an open dialogue” with Spice, Yandy, Joc, Scrappy, Sierra, Amy and Rasheeda.

On TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 26 at 9p immediately following the season finale of #LHHATL, the conversation continues with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth. This roundtable discusses the recent events that aired on the show before MTV decided to… pic.twitter.com/NI4UhkvLRK — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) September 26, 2023

RadarOnline reports that Mena’s rep Steve Hoing is disappointed that his client won’t be able to speak her piece and believes she’s being silenced.

“It is very disappointing Erica was not included in the discussion about the incident that occurred while filming the show and that the network chose to silence her voice,” said Hoing.

He also noted that the network was privy to her comments for months on end and continued to let her film before firing her amid fan backlash.

“She would have welcomed an opportunity to discuss what happened in a way that was productive and made this roundtable truly a valuable moment of learning for all. It is also worth noting that the network continued filming with Erica for more than seven months after the actual incident occurred, despite claims that filming with her was stopped after it happened.”

Erica Mena also made similar comments on Instagram and blasted MTV for “trying to save face.”

“Why are they so desperate to film nonstop right now to make up for everything I shot that they can’t use now?” she wondered.

Hit the flip for more of her thoughts.