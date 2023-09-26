Bossip Video
A “silenced” Erica Mena thinks she’s being used as a scapegoat for a roundtable about racism featuring the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast. “If I’m being used to set an example why was I not a part of this “round table ” discussion?” asked the reality star.

As previously reported Mena, 35, was booted from the show after an episode aired where she called her cast mate Spice a “blue monkey” and made monkey sounds to emphasize her point.

Now MTV is preparing to air a special titled “Love & Hip Hop: Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth” after tonight’s #LHHATL season finale and Mena will not be part of it.

An official show description notes that it’s a roundtable discussion that features international colorism expert Dr. Sarah L. Webb, founder and owner of Colorism Healing, a “leader in raising awareness, shifting attitudes, and taking action”, “leading an open dialogue” with Spice, Yandy, Joc, Scrappy, Sierra, Amy and Rasheeda.

RadarOnline reports that Mena’s rep Steve Hoing is disappointed that his client won’t be able to speak her piece and believes she’s being silenced.

“It is very disappointing Erica was not included in the discussion about the incident that occurred while filming the show and that the network chose to silence her voice,” said Hoing.

He also noted that the network was privy to her comments for months on end and continued to let her film before firing her amid fan backlash.

“She would have welcomed an opportunity to discuss what happened in a way that was productive and made this roundtable truly a valuable moment of learning for all. It is also worth noting that the network continued filming with Erica for more than seven months after the actual incident occurred, despite claims that filming with her was stopped after it happened.”

Erica Mena also made similar comments on Instagram and blasted MTV for “trying to save face.”

“Why are they so desperate to film nonstop right now to make up for everything I shot that they can’t use now?” she wondered.

Hit the flip for more of her thoughts.

According to the former Love & Hip Hop star, she filmed scenes for the reality show up until the end of August.

“Working on @loveandhiphop August 25th, 2023,” Erica Mena wrote on her InstaStory Tuesday. “Three days after, August 29th, they aired that episode proudly. I was even being asked to shoot a scene that Monday (August 28th),” added the former Love & Hip Hop star.

She later hopped in Love & Hip Hop’s comments section to expound further and accused the show of using her to save face.

“I think it’s absolutely fair that I speak under this post,” wrote Mena to @LoveAndHipHop. “Especially because I was indeed filming nonstop for seven months after the actual incident between me and that other individual happened. The network chose to still film with me nonstop which is why I was used as the base storyline for the whole second half of this actual season. They had this footage for months. They chose to edit it how they wanted and aired it. It’s only now they are desperate trying to save face and using me to do so.”

“If I’m being used to set an example why was I not a part of this “round table ” discussion?” she added. “Why are they so desperate to film nonstop right now to make up for everything I shot that they can’t use now? Desperate to save face but true and the only reason a statement was even made by the network was because of the backlash. Not because they truly believed what I said was a racial slur.”

She also did some finger-pointing and noted that Yandy Smith once called her a monkey in 2015 but did not face retribution. She ended her comment by once again questioning why she wasn’t included in the racism conversation.

“The fact that they’re now making a mockery of the situation by using individuals who have indeed said things just as bad,” wrote Erica. “Messy Yandy herself in 2015 at Hot97 on air called me “an a** monkey ” – to try and save face for this network’s sponsors is pathetic. If you really wanted to save face why not have the two women who are just as wrong in that scene have this conversation since now this network feels it needs to be had.”

“The Sad [sic] truth in all of this—this Franchize [sic] has always depicted us as zoo animals anyway.:

 

 

Will YOU be watching tonight’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta finale and racism roundtable?

 

