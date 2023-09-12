Bossip Video

Erica Mena is expressing her remorse for the comments she made on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta that ended up getting her kicked off of the reality show.

“As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven,” said the ousted antagonizer.

Following her firing from the series and all of the surrounding backlash, Mena has issued an apology for calling her co-star, Spice, a “blue monkey.” According to the reality star, her comments had nothing to do with race, saying that her outburst was simply the result of “thoughtlessness.”

“I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness,” Erica began in a statement to TMZ. “My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said.”

She continued,

“I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven.”

Mena concluded her statement, saying, “That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”

The mother of three–who most recently welcomed Safire Majesty, 3, and Legend Brian Samuels, 2, with her ex-husband Safaree Samuels–was fired from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta after the airing of the aforementioned outburst.

In the episode, Erica and Spice got into a heated argument after the latter told Erica her eldest child didn’t like her, which resulted in Mena referring to her blue-haired co-star as a “blue monkey” and making monkey sounds to emphasize her point.