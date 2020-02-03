Tasty White Tears: Nick Bosa Boo-Hoos After Blowing Super Bowl, Twitter Revels In Magnificent MAGA Misfortune
Trump Supporter Nick Bosa Mocked And Jeered Hilariously After Super Bowl Loss
Super Bowl LIV ended in spectacular fashion last night as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. After the game, Twitter ended rookie defensive lineman Nick Bosa in spectacular fashion with meme after meme after meme of searing jokes.
Why was the Twitterati so enthusiastically trolling lil’ Nicky? Well…
Nick Bosa is an ardent Donald Trump supporter. Prior to the NFL draft, Bosa regularly posted about his disdain for Colin Kaepernick and his love for the forever-impeached president. An ESPN story detailed Bosa cleansing his public image of those facts before entering the NFL
He’s also more politically minded. Last year he seemed to delight in posting political takes, including his support for President Trump, on Twitter and needling dissenters. (He also caused a minor social media stir by criticizing Beyonce, Black Panther and Colin Kaepernick, all eventually deleted.) As the combine drew near, though, his online behavior grew increasingly bland. I asked why he seemed to abandon something he had previously embraced.
“I had to,” he says. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”
More hilarious Nick Bosa slander on the other side. Enjoy.
