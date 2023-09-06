Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight season 12 alum is getting her well-deserved happy ending.

Paige Banks who appeared on the show’s Atlanta-based season is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Justin. The news was exclusively shared with PEOPLE and the 27-year-old couldn’t be happier.

“This is the start of a new chapter for me,”said Banks. “I saw the two lines come across the test and I was shocked, happy and anxious all at the same time.” “I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own, and finally I felt like God had answered the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for.

She also reflected on entering motherhood with her partner who she likened to her best friend.

“I’m super grateful that I can share this journey with my person, my safe space, my confidante, and most importantly, my best friend,” said Banks. “Life isn’t always easy, but doing it with you makes things so worthwhile and I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love.”

Good for her!

The reality star first made headlines in 2021 when she married #MAFS participant Chris Williams as a stranger. The marriage made headlines amid Williams’ treatment of Banks and confirmation that his ex was expecting his child. The news shocked viewers and #MAFS experts alike, making headlines for weeks.

In the end, Banks divorced her spouse and moved on and told BOSSIP that she leaned on her faith to make it through her “traumatic” marriage.

“I was questioning God for bringing me into this experience and then I started to shift my prayers to become gratitude based and I just started to see an overall shift in my perspective of life,” said Banks. “The biggest lesson I think he wanted me to learn throughout this process is to not rush Him and to let things happen on His time. This process confirmed the healing and transformative work that needs to be done in order to truly be ready for marriage.”

Congratulations on your new beginnings, Paige!

What do YOU think about Paige Banks from #MAFS’ big news?